Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: January 11, 2021

Here’s today’s (January 8) weather, funeral notices and more for the Coffs Coast.

WEATHER

– Partly cloudy with a medium (50 per cent) chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon. Light winds.

– Max temp of 26.

It’s forecast to be partly cloudy with light winds on the Coffs Coast today.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Aimee Gweneth Thomas (nee Fletcher)

Passed peacefully at Coffs Haven, December 30 2020, aged 91 years. Late of Coffs Haven and Sapphire Beach. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Aimee’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of the Coffs Harbour Crematorium, Coramba Rd, Karangi today, January 11 commencing at 2pm.

Della Sylvia Barker

Passed peacefully at Legacy Nursing Home, January 5 2021, aged 95 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Della’s graveside funeral service to be held at Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Coramba Rd, Karangi today, January 11 commencing at 12.30pm.

Maud Mary ‘Molly’ Bridge

Passed peacefully at Opal Aged Care, January 7 2021, aged 96 years. As per Molly’s wishes a private cremation will be held.

HOROSCOPES

CHEAPEST FUEL PRICES

Here's today’s cheapest fuel prices from across the Coffs Coast. Picture: RACQ.

Unleaded

– BP Park Beach (116.9)

– United Petroleum Coffs Central (117.7)

– United Petroleum Coffs Harbour (117.7)

Ethanol (E10)

– United Petroleum Coffs Central (115.7)

– United Petroleum Coffs Harbour (115.7)

– Liberty Coffs Harbour (115.9)

Diesel

– United Petroleum Coffs Central (122.9)

– United Petroleum Coffs Harbour (122.9)

– North Coast Petroleum Coffs Harbour (124.9)

– Liberty Coffs Harbour (124.9)

– Liberty Boambee (124.9)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Former journalist Peter Geddes came to Bellingen with his family in the early 70s.

He was part of the town’s hippie history – when the Age of Aquarius children came to the region, buying up defunct dairy farms and sending shockwaves through sleepy country towns with their alternative lifestyles. He began documenting those times – and the result is a two-hour documentary. Read more.

Peter Geddes and his family came to came to Bellingen in 1972. His early footage has been used in The Promised Land shown recently to appreciative local audiences.

With a La Nina weather pattern officially underway the region’s waterfalls are back in full flow, attracting tourists and locals alike. Read more.

A small family service was held for Sarah Louise Day, a young mother who was tragically killed after being hit by a train in Coffs Harbour on December 29. Read more.