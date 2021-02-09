Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: February 9, 2021

Here’s today’s (February 9) weather, funeral notices and more for the Coffs Coast.

WEATHER

– Partly cloudy with a medium (50 per cent) chance of showers. Winds southerly 30 to 35 km/h tending south-easterly 25 to 35 km/h in the early afternoon then decreasing to 15 to 20 km/h in the late evening.

– Max temperature 25.

It’s forecast to be a wet day in Coffs today.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Kevin Patrick Smidt

Passed unexpectedly at home, January 17 2021, aged 47 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kevin’s funeral service to be held today, February 9 at 10am in the chapel of the Coffs Harbour Crematorium, Coramba Rd, Karangi. Followed by interment within the Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery.

Carole Anne Johnstone

Passed unexpectedly at home, January 31 2021, aged 78 years. Late of Coffs Harbour. Family and friends are invited to attend Carole’s funeral service to be held on Wednesday, February 10 at 10.00am in the chapel of the Coffs Harbour Crematorium, Coramba Rd, Karangi. Thence for burial within the Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Coramba Rd, Karangi.

Glenda Francis Sutherland

Passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, February 4 2021. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Glenda’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Thursday, February 11, commencing at 11.30am. Glenda’s memorial service will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons Facebook page.

Janice Louise Kennedy

Passed away peacefully at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, January 29 2021, aged 79 years. Janice’s private family funeral service was held on Monday, February 8. A memorial service is planned for the near future to celebrate the lives of Jan & Bruce with friends and relatives.

Nancy Crispin Lloyd

Passed peacefully at Opal Aged Care, February 7 2021, aged 91 years. Late of Coffs Harbour, formerly of Forestville. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Nancy’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Wednesday, February 7 commencing at 10am. Thence for interment in Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Karangi.

Alma Ruth Sechi

Passed peacefully at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, February 5 2021, aged 80 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Alma’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Thursday, February 11 commencing at 10am.

Thomas Walter ‘Tom’ Gilbert

Passed unexpectedly, February 3 2021, aged 86 years. Late of Red Rock, formerly of Woodburn and Grafton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Tom’s funeral service to be held in the Salvation Army Citadel, Coffs Harbour, on Thursday, February 11 commencing at 10.30am. Thence for private cremation at Hogbin Drive Crematorium. Tom’s funeral service will be live streamed on Salvation Army Coffs Harbour’s facebook page.

HOROSCOPES

Read your horoscope here.

CHEAPEST FUEL PRICES

These are the cheapest fuel prices from across the Coffs Coast.

Unleaded

– BP Park Beach (122.9)

– United Petroleum Coffs Harbour and Coffs Central (123.5)

Diesel

– United Petroleum Coffs Harbour and Coffs Central (123.9)

– Liberty Coffs Harbour (125.9)

Ethanol

– United Petroleum Coffs Harbour and Coffs Central (121.5)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

We asked our readers what they think Coffs Harbour needs post-bypass. Here are some of the most popular responses.





The families of missing persons have been given fresh hope of finding out what may have happened to their loved ones, with the launch of a world-first DNA collection program in Coffs Harbour. Read more.

Detective Inspector Glen Browne launched the familial DNA collection pilot program in Coffs Harbour on Monday.



As the housing crisis in the region escalates one Mayor is calling on the State and Federal Governments to do more about the problem. Read more.



Craig Bradridge is still seeking answers on what happened to his little brother Rodney, who disappeared in 1997. Read more.