Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: February 8, 2021

Here’s today’s (February 8) weather, funeral notices and more for the Coffs Coast.

WEATHER

– Partly cloudy with a medium (50 per cent) chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and evening. Winds southerly 30 to 40 km/h.

– Max temperature of 26.

It’s forecast to be partly cloudy with a 50 per cent chance of showers in Coffs today.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Kevin Patrick Smidt

Passed unexpectedly at home, January 17 2021, aged 47 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kevin’s funeral service to be held on Tuesday, February 9 at 10am in the chapel of the Coffs Harbour Crematorium, Coramba Rd, Karangi. Followed by interment within the Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery.

Carole Anne Johnstone

Passed unexpectedly at home, January 31 2021, aged 78 years. Late of Coffs Harbour. Family and friends are invited to attend Carole’s funeral service to be held on Wednesday, February 10 at 10.00am in the chapel of the Coffs Harbour Crematorium, Coramba Rd, Karangi. Thence for burial within the Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Coramba Rd, Karangi.

Glenda Francis Sutherland

Passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, February 4 2021. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Glenda’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Thursday, February 11, commencing at 11.30am. Glenda’s memorial service will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons Facebook page.

HOROSCOPES

Read your horoscope here.

CHEAPEST FUEL PRICES

Unleaded

– BP Park Beach (122.9)

– United Petroleum Coffs Harbour & Coffs Central (123.5)

– Puma Toormina (124.9)

Diesel

– United Petroleum Coffs Harbour & Coffs Central (123.9)

– Liberty Coffs Harbour (125.9)

Ethanol (E10)

– United Petroleum Coffs Harbour & Coffs Central (121.5)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

With works of one of Australia’s most celebrated – and controversial – cartoonists adorning the walls, there couldn’t have been a more fitting opening for the new National Cartoon Gallery space. Read more.

Southern Cross University (SCU) marine researchers have developed a process that will allow them to more accurately identify one humpback whale from another. Read more.

The opening of the Bill Leak retrospective at the National Cartoon Gallery. It was the first time the new $3 million redevelopment was opened to the public. Photo: Tim Jarrett

Some have labelled the fence around the Coffs Harbour Community Village as a trump-like approach to the region’s escalating homelessness crisis. Read more.

Progress on the long-awaited West Woolgoolga Sports Complex has hit a snag. Read more.