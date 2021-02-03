Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: February 3, 2021

WEATHER

FUNERAL NOTICES

Gregory Philip Wright

21st January 2021, unexpectedly at home in Woolgoolga. Much loved son of Tom and Elva (both dec’d). Loving brother of Wayne and Bradley. Cherished uncle and friend to many.

Aged 65 years. Rest in Peace.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Gregory’s funeral service to be held in the Chapel of the Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Wednesday February 3, commencing at 11.30am.

Stanley Francis ‘Stan’

January 29, peacefully at Opal Aged Care, late of Macksville. Dearly loved husband of Noreen. Loving father and father-in-law of Chris and Cof, Barry and Jenny and Terry and Lee. Adored pop of all their children.

Aged 90 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Stan’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Friday February 5, commencing at 2.30pm.

Ricky Grant ‘Rick’

February 1, peacefully at home, late of Coffs Harbour. Husband of Debbie. Loved father and father-in-law of Trent and Dianne, Cain and Alita. Adored poppy of Talara, Leah, Evie, Alinta and Monikaah. Dear Brother, brother-in-law and uncle.

Aged 64 years. ‘Up Up Cronulla’.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Rick’s funeral to be held in the Chapel of the Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Friday February 5 at 1pm. Thence for interment in Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Karangi.

James William Hall

24th January 2021. Passed away at home, surrounded by his family. Late of Woolgoolga. A much loved son, brother, grandson and cast member.

A loyal and devoted friend. Adored and inspirational champion of life. Sadly missed by friends and family. Aged 35 Years. At peace after a courageous fight.

Family and friends are invited to attend James’ celebration of life memorial to be held Friday, 5th February 2021 at 11am in the Jetty Memorial Theatre, Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour.

Carole Anne Johnstone

19th January 2021. Passed unexpectedly at home. Late of Coffs Harbour. Much loved wife of Terry and a loving mother of Troy and Jenny, Cathy and Brad and Glenn and Merilyn.

Cherished grandmother of Megan, Matthew, Callum, Dane, Ellie, Luke and Kirra. Loved great-grandmother. Aged 78 Years.

The world is a different place without you here. For funeral details please contact Victor Rullis Funeral Services.

Athol (Jack) Brown

27th January 2021. Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. He was the loved and adored husband of Alice and the beloved brother of sister Gwen.

A wonderful father to his children and their partners and a loving grandfather to his many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A highly regarded and respected member of the local community, “a friend to all he met.” Aged 92 Years. Forever in our hearts.

Family and friends are invited to attend Jack’s funeral service to be held on Saturday, 6th February 2021 at 2.00pm in the chapel of the Coffs Harbour Crematorium, Coramba Road, Karangi. Please advise a family member if you wish to attend.

Michael Josef Gaisreiter

23rd January 2021, peacefully at Bellinger River District Hospital, surrounded by love, late of Bellingen and Boambee. Sadly missed by wife Karen and children Rebecca, Joe, Sam and Jez. Cherished poppy to Zoe, Harriet, Indi and Rhu. Adored by his family, many friends and co-workers. Aged 62 years.

Michael was privately cremated at Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive Coffs Harbour. Michael’s Family will be holding an ash ceremony for family and close friends at Bexhill Open Air Chapel on Sunday February 7, commencing at 10.30.

Lynette Roma Jackson

22nd January 2021. Friends and family are invited to attend Lyn‘s funeral service to be held on Thursday 28th February 2021 at 10am in the chapel of the Coffs Harbour Crematorium, Coramba Road, Karangi. Thence for burial in the Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery.

Phillip Warren McGregor

Passed January 19 2021. Friends and family are invited to attend Phillip’s funeral service to be held on Friday, February 5 commencing at 11am in the Wesleyan Methodist Church, Bray St, Coffs Harbour. Thence for private cremation.