Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: February 26, 2021

Doctors Don Radford and Deirdre Little are retiring and say there needs to be vigilance and wisdom in a public hospital culture sometimes more responsive to economics.

Nothing makes the end of the week more special than enjoying a bit of amateur poetry.

Friday I love you

Really I do

If you were a person

Definitely I would want to

Always be

Your friend.

Please feel free to rate my efforts in the comments.



WEATHER

Mostly sunny morning with a top of 31. Medium (40%) chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and early evening. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening. Winds northerly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light in the morning.

LISTEN TO THIS

Guns and Roses – November Rain. With all this wet stuff falling from the sky, there is no better time to listen to this classic from a time when smoking ciggies was super cool.

HOROSCOPES

Find out if you will have a great weekend by reading your horoscope here.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Christopher Glen ‘Chris’ Hazlett



February 11 2021, suddenly at home late of Coffs Harbour, formerly of Lismore. Loving husband of Gaynor. Loved father and stepfather of Darcy. Rhys, Cleo, Seb and Reagan. Beloved son of Bronwyn and Gregory (dec’d). Brother of Ben. Adored uncle of Indiana.

Aged 48 years. Always loved, forever in our hearts. A true legend.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Chris’ funeral service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Friday February 26, 2021. Commencing at 2.30pm. Chris’ service will be live streamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.

Algy Richard Sematas

February 25, peacefully passed away. Loving husband of Margaret. Father of Justin, Andrew and Ben. Father-in-law of Julie and Emily. Grandfather of Ty, Zoe, Hayley, baby Jessica (dec’d) and Lucy.

Aged 77 years. You will be forever in our hearts and your soul will live on with us forever.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Algy’s funeral prayers to be celebrated in St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Coffs Harbour on Friday March 5, 2021, commencing at 2.00 pm. thence for interment in Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery.

Algy’s funeral prayers will be livestreamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.

Shirley ‘Dianne’ Summerhill

February 18 2021, peacefully at Bellinger River District Hospital, late of Coffs Harbour. Beloved wife of Bill (dec’d). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Belinda, Virginia and Matthew, Scott and Claire and Nicole and Craig.

Cherished nan of Harrison and Isabel. Adored sister and aunty of their families. Aged 71 years. A good life is not lived by choice but by chance.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dianne’s funeral service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Friday February 26. Commencing at 1pm. Dianne’s funeral service will be live streamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.

Kerri Louise Pothin

16th February 2021. Family and friends are invited to attend Kerri‘s funeral service to be held on Thursday, 25th February 2021 at 1.30pm in the Cavanbah Hall, Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour.

Keith Morris Ray

February 19, passed away peacefully at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, late of Boambee Gardens Retirement Village, Toormina. Formerly of Coffs Harbour and Mona Vale, Sydney. Devoted husband of June (dec’d). Loving father and father-in-law of Ken and PJ, Stuart and Lisa and David.

Dearly loved pop of Tavis and Lauren and Tegan. Cherished brother of John (dec’d) and Betty. Aged 85 years. A true gentleman, kind-hearted to the end.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Keith’s funeral service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Friday February 26. Commencing at 11.30am.

Keith’s funeral service will be live streamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.

