Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: February 24, 2021

WEATHER

Cloudy with a top of 25. Very high (90%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening. Light winds becoming easterly 20 to 25 km/h in the late afternoon then tending north-easterly in the late evening.

LISTEN TO THIS

Beastie Boys – Sabotage. Not only a fantastic song but a video clip that is up there among the best ever created. The perfect Wednesday watch.

HOROSCOPES

FUNERAL NOTICES

Christopher Glen ‘Chris’ Hazlett



February 11 2021, suddenly at home late of Coffs Harbour, formerly of Lismore. Loving husband of Gaynor. Loved father and stepfather of Darcy. Rhys, Cleo, Seb and Reagan. Beloved son of Bronwyn and Gregory (dec’d). Brother of Ben. Adored uncle of Indiana.

Aged 48 years. Always loved, forever in our hearts. A true legend.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Chris’ funeral service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Friday February 26, 2021. Commencing at 2.30pm. Chris’ service will be live streamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.

Shirley ‘Dianne’ Summerhill

February 18 2021, peacefully at Bellinger River District Hospital, late of Coffs Harbour. Beloved wife of Bill (dec’d). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Belinda, Virginia and Matthew, Scott and Claire and Nicole and Craig.

Cherished nan of Harrison and Isabel. Adored sister and aunty of their families. Aged 71 years. A good life is not lived by choice but by chance.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dianne’s funeral service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Friday February 26. Commencing at 1pm. Dianne’s funeral service will be live streamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.

Kerri Louise Pothin

16th February 2021. Family and friends are invited to attend Kerri‘s funeral service to be held on Thursday, 25th February 2021 at 1.30pm in the Cavanbah Hall, Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour.

Keith Morris Ray

February 19, passed away peacefully at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, late of Boambee Gardens Retirement Village, Toormina. Formerly of Coffs Harbour and Mona Vale, Sydney. Devoted husband of June (dec’d). Loving father and father-in-law of Ken and PJ, Stuart and Lisa and David.

Dearly loved pop of Tavis and Lauren and Tegan. Cherished brother of John (dec’d) and Betty. Aged 85 years. A true gentleman, kind-hearted to the end.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Keith’s funeral service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Friday February 26. Commencing at 11.30am.

Keith’s funeral service will be live streamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.

Peter Augustine Holland

February 20, 2021, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, late of Woolgoolga. Dearly beloved husband of Carmel. Much loved dad of Annie, Cathy, Dave and their partners. Adored ‘Pah’ and great ‘Pah’ of their children. Fond brother of his brothers and sister.

Aged 87 years. “My darling man Peter of 63 years is now pain free”.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Peter’s funeral service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Thursday February 25. Commencing at 11.30am.

Peter’s funeral service will be live streamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.

CHEAP FUEL

Unleaded

– BP Park Beach (127.9)

– United Petroleum Coffs Harbour & Coffs Central (127.7)

Diesel

– Liberty Coffs Harbour (127.9)

Ethanol

– United Petroleum Coffs Harbour & Coffs Central (125.7)

REVEALED: New offer on the table: Last time the sale of the Coffs Harbour Regional Museum was up for consideration it was rejected.

Coffs’ COVID vaccination protest takes turn for the bizarre: A protest against the coronavirus vaccine rollout took a bizarre turn this afternoon as discussion meandered from the pandemic to a satanic cabal of paedophiles.

‘OUTRAGEOUS’: Teen slammed over alleged police chase: A teenager who allegedly led police on a chase through the streets of the Coffs Coast has copped stern words from the magistrate after breaching his bail.