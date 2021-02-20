Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: February 20, 2021

Saturday. Everybody’s second favourite day behind Monday.

WEATHER

Cloudy with a max of 27. High (70%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm, possibly heavy. Light winds.

LISTEN TO THIS

John Martyn – Solid Air. The title track from his 1973 album, best listened to on a rainy Saturday morning. Also has to be one of the greatest album covers of all time. Yes, that’s a big call.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Christopher Glen ‘Chris’ Hazlett

February 11 2021, suddenly at home late of Coffs Harbour, formerly of Lismore. Loving husband of Gaynor. Loved father and stepfather of Darcy. Rhys, Cleo, Seb and Reagan. Beloved son of Bronwyn and Gregory (dec’d). Brother of Ben. Adored uncle of Indiana.

Aged 48 years. Always loved, forever in our hearts. A true legend.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Chris’ funeral service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Friday February 26, 2021. Commencing at 2.30pm. Chris’ service will be live streamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.

Shirley ‘Dianne’ Summerhill

February 18 2021, peacefully at Bellinger River District Hospital, late of Coffs Harbour. Beloved wife of Bill (dec’d). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Belinda, Virginia and Matthew, Scott and Claire and Nicole and Craig.

Cherished nan of Harrison and Isabel. Adored sister and aunty of their families. Aged 71 years. A good life is not lived by choice but by chance.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dianne’s funeral service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Friday February 26. Commencing at 1pm. Dianne’s funeral service will be live streamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.

Kerri Louise Pothin

16th February 2021. Family and friends are invited to attend Kerri‘s funeral service to be held on Thursday, 25th February 2021 at 1.30pm in the Cavanbah Hall, Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour.

Daryl Stephen George OAM

Passed away peacefully Tuesday February 16 2021. Adoring of and adored by his wife Rosemary, children Richard, Simon (dec’d), Sarah, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Aged 89 years, never to be forgotten.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Daryl’s funeral service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Monday February 22. Commencing at 1pm.

Daryl’s funeral service will be live streamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.

Gloria Winifred Foley (nee Cavanagh)

February 15 2021, late of Coffs Harbour and Sawtell, formerly of Moe/Erica, Victoria. Born in Monto, Queensland. Much loved wife of Adrian (dec’d). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Robin and Sue (dec’d), Chris and Faye, Desmond, Irene and Alen. Loved gran and great-gran of their families. Dear sister and sister-in-law.

Aged 91 years. A little lady in a red hat, always up for a chat.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Gloria’s Funeral Prayers to be celebrated in St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Coffs Harbour on Monday February 22, commencing at 11am, thence for internment in Coffs Harbour Historic Cemetery.

Gloria’s funeral prayers will be live streamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.

Marshall James ‘Mark’ Bateman

February 14, 2021, peacefully at Bellinger River District Hospital, late of Toormina. Dearly beloved husband of Jacqui. Loving father and father in law of Stephen and Jennie, Garry and Anna and Michael. Adored pop of Ryan, Andrew, Lachlan, Josh, Ben, Tessa, Kodi and Caleb. Aged 85 years. Gone chasing a soccer ball and a bargain.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mark’s funeral service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Monday February 22. Commencing at 11.30. Mark’s funeral service will be live streamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.

CHEAP FUEL

Unleaded

– BP Park Beach (127.9)

– United Petroleum Coffs Harbour & Coffs Central (127.7)

Diesel

– Liberty Coffs Harbour (127.9)

Ethanol

– United Petroleum Coffs Harbour & Coffs Central (125.7)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription: – That’s right, it’s bonus news!

Prime Jetty property hits the market: Is this the end for the Coffs Harbour YHA?

PHOTOS: Old Woolgoolga clubhouse comes down: Take one final look at a bit of history … in pieces.

‘They saved the lives of thousands of packs of Doritos’: People rip into drug laws in hilarious fashion.

Dad allegedly detained, assaulted in own home by son: Probably doesn’t need anymore explanation than the headline, does it?

HOROSCOPES

Find out if you will meet the love of your life this week by reading your horoscope here.