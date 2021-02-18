Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: February 18, 2021

Welcome to Thursday people.

WEATHER

Cloudy with a max of 25. Very high (95%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm. Possible heavy falls. Light winds becoming southerly 15 to 20 km/h in the morning then tending southeasterly 20 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day.

Large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Joan Pollard

February 14, 2021, peacefully at Coffs Haven Aged Care, late of Coffs Harbour. Loved sister of Jean, Lorraine, Veronica, Brian and Yvonne. Aged 82 years.

A private cremation was held for Joan at Hogbin Drive Crematorium, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour.

Alice Patricia Millard

February 13, 2021, peacefully at Coffs Haven Aged Care Nursing Home. Loved wife of Kevin. Loving mother of Douglas, Peter and their partners. Adored Grandmother of their families. Aged 88 Years.

Alice was privately cremated at Hogbin Drive Crematorium, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour.

A special thanks to all the staff at Coffs Haven Aged Care Nursing Home.

Gloria Winifred Foley (nee Cavanagh)

February 15 2021, late of Coffs Harbour and Sawtell, formerly of Moe/Erica, Victoria. Born in Monto, Queensland. Much loved wife of Adrian (dec’d). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Robin and Sue (dec’d), Chris and Faye, Desmond, Irene and Alen. Loved gran and great-gran of their families. Dear sister and sister-in-law.

Aged 91 years. A little lady in a red hat, always up for a chat.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Gloria’s Funeral Prayers to be celebrated in St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Coffs Harbour on Monday February 22, commencing at 11am, thence for internment in Coffs Harbour Historic Cemetery.

Gloria’s funeral prayers will be live streamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.

Rita Hennessey

February 15, 2021. Family and friends are invited to attend Rita‘s funeral service to be held on Friday, February 19 at 10.30am in the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, corner of Wallace and Matilda St, Macksville. Thence for interment within the Eungai Rail Cemetery.

Marshall James ‘Mark’ Bateman

February 14, 2021, peacefully at Bellinger River District Hospital, late of Toormina. Dearly beloved husband of Jacqui. Loving father and father in law of Stephen and Jennie, Garry and Anna and Michael. Adored pop of Ryan, Andrew, Lachlan, Josh, Ben, Tessa, Kodi and Caleb. Aged 85 years. Gone chasing a soccer ball and a bargain.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mark’s funeral service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Monday February 22. Commencing at 11.30. Mark’s funeral service will be live streamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.

Joseph Steve ‘Joe’ Thomas

February 7 2021, unexpectedly at home, late of Coramba. Loved and adored partner of Marissa. Loving son of Joe and Dorothy (both dec’d), much loved brother of Laraine, loving uncle and great uncle of Alix, Emmy, Claire, Lilah, Macie and Jack. Aged 52 years, gone fishing.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joe’s funeral service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Friday February 19. Commencing at 10.00.

Joe’s funeral service will be live streamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.

Sandra Corry

February 13 2021. Passed peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Much loved wife of Peter. Cherished mother of Heather, Scott and Felicity. Adored Oma to her grandchildren and a friend to many.

Aged 70 years. In God’s care.

Family and friends are invited to attend Sandy’s memorial service to be held Friday, February 19 2021 at 10am in the Lifehouse Church, Orlando Street, Coffs Harbour. Privately cremated.

Robyne Evette Thomas

February 15 2021, passed at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, late of Coffs Harbour. Much loved wife and soulmate of John. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Debbie and Steve, Lisa and Dean and Matt and Jody. Adored ‘nanny Robyne’ of Jakin and Hannah, Jordan and Courtney, Kelsea, Nathan and Luke. ‘Great nanny Robyne of Lydia and Ainsley. Dear sister of Helen (dec’d)

Aged 77 Years. Rest in Peace. Forever in our hearts.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Janelle’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Friday, February 19, commencing at 3pm.

Barry John ‘Bazza’ Heffernan

Passed February 8 2021, aged 66 years. Late of Coffs Harbour, formerly of Moruya and Merimbula. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Barry’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Friday, February 19 commencing at 11.30am. Barry’s funeral service will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

Janelle Margaret Walsh (nee Norton)

Passed away peacefully, February 11 2021, aged 72 years. Late of Coffs Harbour. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Janelle’s funeral prayers to be celebrated in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Friday, February 19, commencing at 1.30pm. Janelle’s funeral prayers will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

CHEAP FUEL

Unleaded

– BP Park Beach (125.9)

– United Petroleum Coffs Harbour & Coffs Central (127.7)

Diesel

– Liberty Coffs Harbour (127.9)

Ethanol

– United Petroleum Coffs Harbour & Coffs Central (125.7)

