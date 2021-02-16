Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: February 16, 2021

Happy Tuesday everyone, here is your morning dose of weather, petrol and funeral notices.

WEATHER

Cloudy with a maximum of 25. Very high (90%) chance of showers. Winds south to south-easterly 30 to 40 km/h.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Robyne Evette Thomas

February 15 2021, passed at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, late of Coffs Harbour. Much loved wife and soulmate of John. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Debbie and Steve, Lisa and Dean and Matt and Jody. Adored ‘nanny Robyne’ of Jakin and Hannah, Jordan and Courtney, Kelsea, Nathan and Luke. ‘Great nanny Robyne of Lydia and Ainsley. Dear sister of Helen (dec’d)

Aged 77 Years. Rest in Peace. Forever in our hearts.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Janelle’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Friday, February 19, commencing at 3pm.

Kerry Anne Winn

Passed away peacefully at St Augustine’s Aged Care, February 7 2021, aged 65 years. Late of Coffs Harbour. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Kerry’s life in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on today, February 15 commencing at 10am, thence for interment in Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Karangi.

Rita Pearl Hope

Passed away peacefully at Dorrigo Multi Purpose Service, February 9 2021, aged 83 years. Late of Dorrigo. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Rita’s gravesite funeral service to be held in Dorrigo Cemetery on Tuesday, February 16 commencing at 10.30am.

Barry John ‘Bazza’ Heffernan

Passed February 8 2021, aged 66 years. Late of Coffs Harbour, formerly of Moruya and Merimbula. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Barry’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Friday, February 19 commencing at 11.30am. Barry’s funeral service will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

Janelle Margaret Walsh (nee Norton)

Passed away peacefully, February 11 2021, aged 72 years. Late of Coffs Harbour. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Janelle’s funeral prayers to be celebrated in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Friday, February 19, commencing at 1.30pm. Janelle’s funeral prayers will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

CHEAP FUEL

Unleaded

– BP Park Beach (125.9)

– United Petroleum Coffs Harbour & Coffs Central (127.7)

Diesel

– Liberty Coffs Harbour (127.9)

Ethanol

– United Petroleum Coffs Harbour & Coffs Central (125.7)

