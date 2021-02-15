Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: February 15, 2021

Here’s today’s (February 15) weather, funeral notices and more for the Coffs Coast.

WEATHER

– Partly cloudy with a very high (90 per cent) chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm late this afternoon and evening.

– Winds south-westerly 30 to 35 km/h tending southerly 40 to 50 km/h in the middle of the day then decreasing to 30 to 35 km/h in the late evening.

– Max temperature 26.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Kerry Anne Winn

Passed away peacefully at St Augustine’s Aged Care, February 7 2021, aged 65 years. Late of Coffs Harbour. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Kerry’s life in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on today, February 15 commencing at 10am, thence for interment in Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Karangi.

Rita Pearl Hope

Passed away peacefully at Dorrigo Multi Purpose Service, February 9 2021, aged 83 years. Late of Dorrigo. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Rita’s graveside funeral service to be held in Dorrigo Cemetery on Tuesday, February 16 commencing at 10.30am.

Barry John ‘Bazza’ Heffernan

Passed February 8 2021, aged 66 years. Late of Coffs Harbour, formerly of Moruya and Merimbula. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Barry’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Friday, February 19 commencing at 11.30am. Barry’s funeral service will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

Janelle Margaret Walsh (nee Norton)

Passed away peacefully, February 11 2021, aged 72 years. Late of Coffs Harbour. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Janelle’s funeral prayers to be celebrated in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Friday, February 19, commencing at 1.30pm. Janelle’s funeral prayers will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

HOROSCOPES

CHEAPEST FUEL PRICES

Here’s the cheapest fuel prices from across the Coffs Coast for today.

Unleaded

– BP Park Beach (125.9)

– United Petroleum Coffs Harbour & Coffs Central (127.7)

Diesel

– Liberty Coffs Harbour (125.9)

Ethanol

– United Petroleum Coffs Harbour & Coffs Central (125.7)

