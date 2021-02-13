Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: February 13, 2021

Enjoy your weekend folks.

WEATHER

Cloudy with a maximum of 27. Very high (90%) chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and evening. Winds northerly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light in the morning.

LISTEN TO THIS

Simon & Garfunkel – El Condor Pasa.

A beautiful song from a classic album.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Barry John ‘Bazza’ Heffernan

February 8, 2021, late of Coffs Harbour, formerly of Moruya and Merimbula. Loving husband of Kathy. Loved father of Brendan, Nathan, Dwayne and all their families. Adored by all his grandchildren. Cherished brother of Adrian, Brian, Joan and Bede.

Aged 66 years. When the saints go marching in.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Barry’s Funeral Service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Friday February 19, commencing at 11.30am.

Barry’s service will be live streamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.

Janelle Margaret Walsh (nee Norton)

Passed away peacefully on February 11, late of Coffs Harbour. Much loved wife of Col. Dear mum of Brett and Rachel and Brad and Kylie. Nan of Kasey, Sarah, Shae and Nathan. Sister of Barry and Colin.

Aged 72 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Janelle’s funeral prayers to be celebrated in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Friday February 19 commencing at 1.30pm.

Janelle’s Funeral Prayers will be live streamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.

Rita Pearl Hope

February 9 2021, peacefully at Dorrigo Multi Purpose Service, late of Dorrigo. Dearly loved wife of John (dec’d). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Pamela, Christine (dec’d), Annette, Patricia (dec’d), Kathleen, Kevin, Alison and their partners. Adored grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Cherished by all her family and friends.

Aged 83 years. We Love You Mum.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Rita’s Graveside Funeral Service to be held in Dorrigo Cemetery on Tuesday February 16, commencing at 10.30am.

Kerry Anne Winn

Passed away peacefully at St Augustine‘s Aged Care, February 7 2021, aged 65 years. Late of Coffs Harbour. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kerry’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Monday, February 15 commencing at 10am. Thence for interment in Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Karangi.

Nancy Crispin Lloyd

Passed peacefully at Opal Aged Care, February 7 2021, aged 91 years. Late of Coffs Harbour, formerly of Forestville. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Nancy‘s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Wednesday, February 17 commencing at 10am. Thence for interment in Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Karangi.

HOROSCOPES

CHEAP FUEL

Unleaded

– BP Park Beach (125.9)

– United Petroleum Coffs Harbour & Coffs Central (127.9)

– Puma Toormina (127.9)

Diesel

– Liberty Coffs Harbour (125.9)

– United Petroleum Coffs Harbour & Coffs Central (127.9)

– Liberty Boambee (127.9)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

SURF’S UP: Top event making its way back to Coffs: Coffs Harbour is gearing up for a big year of surfing as one of the premier junior events in the country is confirmed for April.

Police reveal unexpected detail in highway smash: A man who crashed his van into a caravan on the new Pacific Highway near Maclean on Sunday was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the highway.

Under pressure over tent city: fence gives safety for all: The cost of the new fence around the Coffs Harbour Community village is “nowhere near” the $200,000 that has been bandied about according to a senior staff member at Coffs Harbour City Council.

