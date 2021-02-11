Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: February 11, 2021

Here's today's (February 11) weather, funeral notices and more for the Coffs Coast.

WEATHER

- Partly cloudy. Winds southeast to south-westerly 15 to 20 km/h tending east to south-easterly in the early afternoon then turning north-easterly in the evening.

- Max temperature 25.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Glenda Francis Sutherland

Passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, February 4 2021. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Glenda's funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour today, February 11, commencing at 11.30am. Glenda's memorial service will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons Facebook page.

Alma Ruth Sechi

Passed peacefully at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, February 5 2021, aged 80 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Alma's funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour today, February 11 commencing at 10am.

Thomas Walter 'Tom' Gilbert

Passed unexpectedly, February 3 2021, aged 86 years. Late of Red Rock, formerly of Woodburn and Grafton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Tom's funeral service to be held in the Salvation Army Citadel, Coffs Harbour today, February 11 commencing at 10.30am. Thence for private cremation at Hogbin Drive Crematorium. Tom's funeral service will be live streamed on Salvation Army Coffs Harbour's facebook page.

Kerry Anne Winn

Passed away peacefully at St Augustine's Aged Care, February 7 2021, aged 65 years. Late of Coffs Harbour. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kerry's funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Monday, February 15 commencing at 10am. Thence for interment in Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Karangi.

Nancy Crispin Lloyd

Passed peacefully at Opal Aged Care, February 7 2021, aged 91 years. Late of Coffs Harbour, formerly of Forestville. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Nancy's funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Wednesday, February 17 commencing at 10am. Thence for interment in Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Karangi.

HOROSCOPES

CHEAPEST FUEL PRICES

Looking to fill up the tank today? Here’s the cheapest prices from across the Coffs Coast.

Unleaded

- BP Park Beach (122.9)

- United Petroleum Coffs Harbour & Coffs Central (123.5)

- Puma Toormina (126.9)

Diesel

- United Petroleum Coffs Harbour & Coffs Central (123.9)

- Liberty Coffs Harbour (125.9)

Ethanol

- United Petroleum Coffs Harbour & Coffs Central (121.5)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

One councillor's crusade for transparency on the long-term lease of Coffs Harbour Airport and the Enterprise Park development has revealed new figures, suggesting the deal may not be worth all it's cracked up to be. Read more.

Our readers have reacted strongly to our recent stories on the new perimeter fence around the Coffs Harbour Community Village. Read more.

Workers install the front gate of the new perimeter fence.

Gripped by drug abuse, a Coffs Harbour court has heard how an "exceptional" footy player spiralled into a life of crime - joining the ranks of a major drug ring in order to feed his ice addiction. Read more.

Josh and Lucyna King are in the process of building Coffs Harbour's first brewery, complete with a 250-seat brew-pub set inside an unlikely building - the former Mazda dealership in the CBD. Read more.