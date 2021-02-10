Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: February 10, 2021

Here’s today’s (February 9) weather, funeral notices and more for the Coffs Coast.

WEATHER

– Partly cloudy with a high (70 per cent) chance of showers, becoming less likely late this afternoon and evening. Winds south-westerly 15 to 20 km/h tending southerly 20 to 30 km/h in the morning.

– Max temperature 24.

There’s a chance of showers on the Coffs Coast today.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Carole Anne Johnstone

Passed unexpectedly at home, January 31 2021, aged 78 years. Late of Coffs Harbour. Family and friends are invited to attend Carole’s funeral service to be held today, February 10 at 10.00am in the chapel of the Coffs Harbour Crematorium, Coramba Rd, Karangi. Thence for burial within the Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Coramba Rd, Karangi.

Glenda Francis Sutherland

Passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, February 4 2021. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Glenda’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Thursday, February 11, commencing at 11.30am. Glenda’s memorial service will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons Facebook page.

Janice Louise Kennedy

Passed away peacefully at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, January 29 2021, aged 79 years. Janice’s private family funeral service was held on Monday, February 8. A memorial service is planned for the near future to celebrate the lives of Jan & Bruce with friends and relatives.

Nancy Crispin Lloyd

Passed peacefully at Opal Aged Care, February 7 2021, aged 91 years. Late of Coffs Harbour, formerly of Forestville. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Nancy’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Wednesday, February 17 commencing at 10am. Thence for interment in Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Karangi.

Alma Ruth Sechi

Passed peacefully at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, February 5 2021, aged 80 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Alma’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Thursday, February 11 commencing at 10am.

Thomas Walter ‘Tom’ Gilbert

Passed unexpectedly, February 3 2021, aged 86 years. Late of Red Rock, formerly of Woodburn and Grafton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Tom’s funeral service to be held in the Salvation Army Citadel, Coffs Harbour, on Thursday, February 11 commencing at 10.30am. Thence for private cremation at Hogbin Drive Crematorium. Tom’s funeral service will be live streamed on Salvation Army Coffs Harbour’s facebook page.

Kerry Anne Winn

Passed away peacefully at St Augustine’s Aged Care, February 7 2021, aged 65 years. Late of Coffs Harbour. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kerry’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Monday, February 15 commencing at 10am. Thence for interment in Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Karangi.

HOROSCOPES

Read your horoscope here.

CHEAPEST FUEL PRICES

Here’s today’s cheapest fuel prices from across the Coffs Coast.

Unleaded

– BP Park Beach (122.9)

– United Petroleum Coffs Harbour & Coffs Central (123.5)

Diesel

– United Petroleum Coffs Harbour & Coffs Central (123.9)

– Liberty Coffs Harbour (125.9)

Ethanol

– United Petroleum Coffs Harbour & Coffs Central (121.5)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

As the fallout from the new perimeter fence around the Coffs Harbour Community Village continues, the Advocate has spoken to a number of homeless people to get their take on it. Read more.

Brelsford Park was awash in a sea of red on Tuesday morning as hundreds gathered to protest against the military coup carried out in Myanmar. Read more.

Councillors expecting a deep-dive into DPIE’s problems with industrialisation in North Boambee Valley may well be disappointed after they were sent a fairly succinct letter in response to a request for more information. Read more.