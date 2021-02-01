Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: February 1, 2021

Welcome to February, the month which has so few days each one should be savoured like expensive caviar.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Michael Josef Gaisreiter

23rd January 2021, peacefully at Bellinger River District Hospital, surrounded by love, late of Bellingen and Boambee. Sadly missed by wife karen and children Rebecca, Joe, Sam and Jez. Cherished poppy to Zoe, Harriet, indi and Rhu. Adored by his family, many friends and co-workers. Aged 62 years.

Michael was privately cremated at Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive Coffs Harbour. Michael’s Family will be holding an ash ceremony for family and close friends at Bexhill Open Air Chapel on Sunday February 7, commencing at 10.30.

Lynette Roma Jackson

22nd January 2021. Friends and family are invited to attend Lyn‘s funeral service to be held on Thursday 28th February 2021 at 10am in the chapel of the Coffs Harbour Crematorium, Coramba Road, Karangi. Thence for burial in the Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery.

Noma Elsie Anderson

26th January 2021, peacefully at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, late of Toormina. Dearly loved mum of Leslie (‘Rooster’, Timothy (dec’d) and Naomi. Loving nan and great nan to many. Aged 85 years. Forever in our hearts.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Noma’s Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium drive, Coffs Harbour on Tuesday, February 2, commencing at 1pm. Noma’s funeral service will be live streamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.

Allison Anne Main

Passed peacefully at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, January 24 2021, aged 50 years. Late of Boambee. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Allison’s Requiem Mass to be celebrated in Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Sawtell on Monday, February 1 commencing at 10am.

Thence for private cremation at Hogbin Drive Crematorium, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour. Allison’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons Facebook page.

Phillip Warren McGregor

Passed January 19 2021. Friends and family are invited to attend Phillip’s funeral service to be held on Friday, February 5 commencing at 11am in the Wesleyan Methodist Church, Bray St, Coffs Harbour. Thence for private cremation.

In case you missed it

End of an era: old clubhouse coming down – It will be a sad day for some while others will be relieved to see the old surf clubhouse at Woolgoolga removed once and for all.

‘Critical issue’ for banana growers ahead of bypass start – When the real bypass work starts local banana growers will be relying on the vigilance of hundreds of workers to contain the spread of a disease that can knock out entire crops – forever.

Mentor and health professional up for state awards – The youth of Coffs Harbour are representing, with two community members up for state gongs.

