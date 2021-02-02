Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: Febraury 2, 2021

WEATHER

Max 26 and partly cloudy. High (70%) chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening, possibly severe, possible heavy falls.

Winds north to northwesterly 20 to 25 km/h becoming light in the middle of the day then becoming southerly 25 to 30 km/h in the late evening.

LISTEN TO THIS

Fans of beeps and beats will love it. Perfect for a coastal cruise at sunset. Four Tet - Sing.

CHEAP FUEL

Unleaded

122.9 - BP Park Beach

123.5 United Coffs Central

123.9 Puma Toormina

Diesel

123.9 - United Coffs Central

124.9 Liberty Coffs Harbour

125.0 Independent Bonville

HOROSCOPES

Find out here if you’re in line for a whirlwind marriage this month

FUNERAL NOTICES

Margaret ‘Margo’ Lamb

January 25, 2021, late of Mater Christi Aged Care facility. Loving mother of Ashley and Dallas and their partners. Adored nanna of their families. Aged 91 years.

A private cremation will be held at Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour.

Michael Josef Gaisreiter

23rd January 2021, peacefully at Bellinger River District Hospital, surrounded by love, late of Bellingen and Boambee. Sadly missed by wife karen and children Rebecca, Joe, Sam and Jez. Cherished poppy to Zoe, Harriet, indi and Rhu. Adored by his family, many friends and co-workers. Aged 62 years.

Michael was privately cremated at Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive Coffs Harbour. Michael’s Family will be holding an ash ceremony for family and close friends at Bexhill Open Air Chapel on Sunday February 7, commencing at 10.30.

Lynette Roma Jackson

22nd January 2021. Friends and family are invited to attend Lyn‘s funeral service to be held on Thursday 28th February 2021 at 10am in the chapel of the Coffs Harbour Crematorium, Coramba Road, Karangi. Thence for burial in the Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery.

Noma Elsie Anderson

26th January 2021, peacefully at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, late of Toormina. Dearly loved mum of Leslie (‘Rooster’, Timothy (dec’d) and Naomi. Loving nan and great nan to many. Aged 85 years. Forever in our hearts.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Noma’s Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium drive, Coffs Harbour on Tuesday, February 2, commencing at 1pm. Noma’s funeral service will be live streamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.

Phillip Warren McGregor

Passed January 19 2021. Friends and family are invited to attend Phillip’s funeral service to be held on Friday, February 5 commencing at 11am in the Wesleyan Methodist Church, Bray St, Coffs Harbour. Thence for private cremation.

In case you missed it

There was a dead heat in our best Coffs Harbour cafe vote!.

BEST CAFE: Jetty strip favourite joint winner - When the Urban Espresso Lounge came up for sale in 2018 Brooke and Paul Welch were 200 km north of Perth with three kids in tow, living out of a caravan on a cross-country road trip.

BEST CAFE: Ethical eatery takes out joint-first place - “Some people say we’re suckers for punishment, but we really love it – we love doing cafes.”