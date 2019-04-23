Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRADIE HELP: CWA member Lorna Gear inspects the damage at 3 Dalley St, Coffs Harbour.
TRADIE HELP: CWA member Lorna Gear inspects the damage at 3 Dalley St, Coffs Harbour. TREVOR VEALE
News

Coffs CWA ladies are looking for a tradie

Wendy Andrews
by
23rd Apr 2019 3:53 PM

WHEN it comes to getting a job done the ladies of the Coffs Harbour CWA roll up their sleeves and get stuck in.

Only problem is, it looks like someone got "stuck in" to their front wall at 3 Dalley St during the Easter break and the job of fixing it will be too big for the branch members.

"I got a phone call from one of our members to say the front fence at our rooms had been knocked down," CWA Coffs Branch president Irene Wells said.

"It's quite a solid brick fence. We figure from the damage it's been an accident and someone probably has quite a dent in their car, it's just so disappointing they didn't leave a note or try and contact us.

"We are at a bit of a loss to figure out a way of cleaning up the mess. None of the CWA ladies are physically able to pick up and stack the concrete blocks."

It's not just the physical job of cleaning up and rebuilding that is causing concern, it's the cost. It's going to take selling quite a few more raffle tickets and baked goods at street stalls to replace the money needed to fix the damage.

"It is so disheartening that after spending countless hours fund raising to support vital community causes such as Drought Relief , Domestic Violence and scholarships for local students, these funds will now have to be diverted to repairing the fence."

So, the ladies are looking for a tradie or local company to come to their rescue and help rebuild.

"If there's a kind-hearted brickie out there who can help us repair or replace the fence we would be so grateful for any assistance," Mrs Wells said

Can you help? Please contact Mrs Wells 0408 412 337 or coffscwa@gmail.com.

bricklayer coffs harbour cwa
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Digging in for greater good

    premium_icon Digging in for greater good

    News After plenty of planning and hard work by volunteers, a barren acre on Bruce King Dr has now been transformed into a beautiful new community garden.

    • 23rd Apr 2019 3:00 PM
    A guide to local Anzac Day Services

    A guide to local Anzac Day Services

    News Ceremonies honour sacrifices made at war. See times and locations.

    Minister in town to announce boost for seafood industry

    premium_icon Minister in town to announce boost for seafood industry

    News Adam Marshall says NSW imports 86 per cent of its seafood.

    Rocky finish for cancer survivor's incredible voyage

    premium_icon Rocky finish for cancer survivor's incredible voyage

    News Maxine triumphs in journey despite rough seas and a broken motor.