Coffs CWA ladies are looking for a tradie

WHEN it comes to getting a job done the ladies of the Coffs Harbour CWA roll up their sleeves and get stuck in.

Only problem is, it looks like someone got "stuck in" to their front wall at 3 Dalley St during the Easter break and the job of fixing it will be too big for the branch members.

"I got a phone call from one of our members to say the front fence at our rooms had been knocked down," CWA Coffs Branch president Irene Wells said.

"It's quite a solid brick fence. We figure from the damage it's been an accident and someone probably has quite a dent in their car, it's just so disappointing they didn't leave a note or try and contact us.

"We are at a bit of a loss to figure out a way of cleaning up the mess. None of the CWA ladies are physically able to pick up and stack the concrete blocks."

It's not just the physical job of cleaning up and rebuilding that is causing concern, it's the cost. It's going to take selling quite a few more raffle tickets and baked goods at street stalls to replace the money needed to fix the damage.

"It is so disheartening that after spending countless hours fund raising to support vital community causes such as Drought Relief , Domestic Violence and scholarships for local students, these funds will now have to be diverted to repairing the fence."

So, the ladies are looking for a tradie or local company to come to their rescue and help rebuild.

"If there's a kind-hearted brickie out there who can help us repair or replace the fence we would be so grateful for any assistance," Mrs Wells said

Can you help? Please contact Mrs Wells 0408 412 337 or coffscwa@gmail.com.