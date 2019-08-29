Coffs Cup public holiday back up for debate

LOVE it or hate it the Coffs Cup part day public holiday is up for debate.

Coffs Harbour City Council is seeking the community’s views to help gauge interest in continuing to apply to NSW State Government for further public holidays in 2020 and 2021.

Since 1971, Council has been granted a half day public holiday by the NSW Government for the Coffs Harbour Gold Cup.

Hosted by the Coffs Harbour Racing Club it is held annually on the first Thursday in August. Since 2013, Council has applied for a part-day Public Holiday, rather than a half day.

This means the annual public holiday begins at noon and finishes at 5.30pm.

“Council is required to apply to the NSW Government to continue having a local public holiday for the Coffs Harbour Local Government Area declared under the Public Holidays Act 2010,” Lisa Garden, Council’s Group Leader Governance Services.

RELATED:

Reprieve for Cup day holiday

The public holiday can cause disruption for school communities with buses only available in the morning to take students to school but not back home again in the afternoon.

“As part of this application process, Council considers the impacts on businesses, local communities, schools and the transport of school students,” Ms Garden said.

“Coffs Cup Day is a popular event, but we’re aware that it can impact schools and parents as local bus companies do not provide transport for students.

“To help Council present a clear picture of the benefits and concerns as we proceed through the decision process, we would welcome comment from the community.”

One of the biggest days on the social calendar. Photo by Trevor Veale.

Under the Public Holidays Act 2010, local councils are able to apply for either a ‘local public holiday’ or a ‘local event day’.

Coffs Harbour City Council has always applied for a local public holiday, but a ‘local event day’ would not automatically mean that businesses must treat the day as a public holiday.

The survey is now open and the community is invited to put in submissions until Wednesday, September 25.

Submissions can either be provided through Council’s ‘Have Your Say’ website via email coffs.council@chcc.nsw.gov.au or by post to Locked Bag 155, Coffs Harbour NSW 2450.