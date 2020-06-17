COFFS CRIME: Number of stalking, harassment cases rise

THE Coffs Harbour LGA has experienced a rise in stalking and harassment offences over the last two years, according to the latest crime statistics.

The Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research figures show that the number of recorded intimidation, stalking and harassment incidents have risen by 14.9 per cent.

A total of 490 incidents were reported in April 2018-March 2019, and 563 from April 2019 2019-March 2020.

Meanwhile there has been a dramatic drop in liquor offences over the last two years, with figures showing the number of incidents more than halved between the 2018-19 period and the 2019-20 period.

A total of 161 liquor offences were reported to police during the 2018-19 period, while 57 were reported during the 2019-20 period.

This was a drop of 64.6 per cent.

While the 2-year rate drop coincides with the introduction of Covid-19 restrictions in late March, Executive Director of BOCSAR, Jackie Fitzgerald, said that the latest crime figures reflect trends in recorded crime pre Covid-19.

"We know that the social distancing measures which commenced in response to the Covid-19 pandemic have had a significant impact on the NSW Criminal Justice System. The full extent of this impact will be analysed in a forthcoming BOCSAR publication."

Liquor offences include underage drinking, supply liquor to a juvenile, consume alcohol in alcohol-free zone, and the production, sale, purchase or consumption of alcohol in breach of licensing conditions.

Five-year crime trends

Longer-term crime trends from the last five years show that incidents of motor vehicle theft have been rising. There has been 10.3 per cent increase in incidents, with 138 reported in 2015-16 and 204 in 2019-20.

Other categories of crime on the rise include trespass (up by 11.8 per cent), fraud (up by 9.8 per cent) and thefts from retail stores (up by 6.9 per cent).

On the other hand, there has been a significant decrease of 17.1 per cent in incidents of offensive conduct.

Resist or hinder a police officer is also down by 9.3 per cent.