Coffs crews take on The Outback to support Flying Doctors

Julie Jardine and Michael Bassa team "Hot Termalis" ready for the Outback Air Race supporting the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

A RECORD four Coffs Harbour teams are participating in this year's Outback Air Race - a national fundraiser supporting the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

To celebrate the strong contingent from Coffs Harbour, a special community event was held at the Coffs Harbour and District Aero Club this afternoon.

The Outback Air Race is a national event held every three years to raise funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

"I think its fantastic and already we have seen the generosity of the community in raising significant fundraising for the local teams," Coffs Harbour Aero Club's Tim Alexander said.

The Air Race is a challenging event for pilots and their passengers spanning two weeks of flying over some of Australia's most geographically remote and stunning landscapes.

Fittingly, 2018 marks the 90th anniversary of the RFDS as well as the Coffs Harbour Aero Club.

The nationwide race will attract 102 competitors in 42 privately-owned light aircraft.

The air race, starts on August 19 in Archerfield, near Brisbane, and ends at Broome in Western Australia on August 30.

"Since 1996 competitors and spectators have raised more than $2.1 million," Mr Alexander said.

The money raised goes towards medical fit-out of aircraft, providing life-saving equipment for those in need.

The funds are distributed across the different RDFS sections within Australian, in accordance with the home location of the competing teams.

The Coffs Harbour teams include:

Team 11- Hot Termalis - Local husband and wife team Michael Basa and Julie Jardine.

Team 19 - Triple Whiskey on the Rocks - Mates Warren Millar, John Harris and Geoff Leaver.

Team 21 - Dicky Downwind - Alan Kneale his sons Colin and Simon and his grandson Caleb.

Team 28 - Show Me the Mooney - John Martindale and husband and wife Tim and Marguerite Alexander.

ABOUT THE ROYAL FLYING DOCTOR SERVICE

The Royal Flying Doctor Service is one of the largest and most comprehensive aeromedical organisations in the world.

It provides extensive primary health care and 24-hour emergency service to anyone who lives, works or travels in rural and remote Australia over an area of nearly 8 million square kilometres.

For the Coffs Harbour community, it provides inter-hospital transfers from Coffs Harbour to the major metropolitan medical centres

It also provides telehealth consultations, fly-in fly-out GP and nurse clinics, mobile dental services, patient transfers, a other health services.