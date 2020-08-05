Coffs crew helps to rescue pair from sunken boat

Coffs Harbour Marine Rescue were involved in the rescue.

Coffs Harbour Marine Rescue were involved in the rescue.

THE Coffs Harbour unit of Marine Rescue NSW was involved in a rescue near South West Rocks this morning.

The Coffs Harbour vessel, and another from the Nambucca unit, supported crew from Marine Rescue Trial Bay.

They pulled two people out of the water about five to six metres offshore from Nambucca after their boat sunk at around 10.15am.

The pair, one of whom is in their 70s, had been in the water for about an hour.

They're on their way back to shore to a waiting ambulance.

More details to come

RELATED: Coffs Harbour Marine Rescue issues warning on whale carcass floating between Mutton Bird Island and South Solitary Island