Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Coffs Harbour Marine Rescue were involved in the rescue.
Coffs Harbour Marine Rescue were involved in the rescue.
Breaking

Coffs crew helps to rescue pair from sunken boat

Janine Watson
5th Aug 2020 12:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Coffs Harbour unit of Marine Rescue NSW was involved in a rescue near South West Rocks this morning.

The Coffs Harbour vessel, and another from the Nambucca unit, supported crew from Marine Rescue Trial Bay.

They pulled two people out of the water about five to six metres offshore from Nambucca after their boat sunk at around 10.15am.

The pair, one of whom is in their 70s, had been in the water for about an hour.

They're on their way back to shore to a waiting ambulance.

More details to come

RELATED: Coffs Harbour Marine Rescue issues warning on whale carcass floating between Mutton Bird Island and South Solitary Island

More Stories

coffs harbour marine rescue marine rescue rescue
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus ‘hotspot’ visitors descend on the coast

        Premium Content Coronavirus ‘hotspot’ visitors descend on the coast

        Health Tourism operator forced to turn away 40 people who had been in high risk areas

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        IN COURT: 37 people facing Coffs Harbour court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 37 people facing Coffs Harbour court today

        News Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, Tuesday, August 5

        What’s got the Coffs Coast talking ?

        Premium Content What’s got the Coffs Coast talking ?

        Opinion From a Black Lives Matter protest to a skull inside a 370kg shark.