Coffs courses are 'gems': Emma

HOME ADVANTAGE: Coffs Harbour golfer Emma de Groot is looking forward to playing two ALPG events only minutes from her family home. MJF Media

ONE professional golfer who found it hard to contain her joy about the opportunity to play in a pair of ALPG events at Bonville and Coffs Harbour was local product Emma de Groot.

Years of playing on the American College circuit, the Symetra Tour and even having some starts in US LPGA means she speaks with plenty of confidence when she says that when the Australian Ladies Classic and Women's NSW Open come to the Coffs Coast, her fellow ALPG professionals are about to find out how good the local courses are.

"You spend your whole life as a junior travelling to all of the big cities and playing in all these events but we've had this gem under our belt the whole time that was a little bit under-appreciated, I suppose,” she said.

"So it's so exciting now that Coffs Harbour has been recognised as a city that can host big events and we have two world-class golf courses right here.

"I'm so excited for everybody to come and see not only what the city has to offer but what the courses have to offer.”

The 29-year-old said being a junior at Coffs Harbour will bring both advantages and disadvantages come tournament time.

"Obviously Coffs Harbour I played growing up so I know that course like the back of my hand. Bonville I played a little less frequently but obviously I still played it, so I certainly know the course and it's definitely an advantage for me,” she said.

"Also just being able to stay at home only five minutes away and not have to worry about accommodation.

"It's also a mental test playing at your home course as well because you have the local support but with that comes the local pressure as well, so it's about dealing with all of those expectations as well.”