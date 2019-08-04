Coffs Council wins state award for 'planning excellence'

HOT DEBATE: Council and the community are split over this $76.5 million building.

HOT DEBATE: Council and the community are split over this $76.5 million building. Submitted

DESPITE growing community unrest around the Cultural and Civic Space, Coffs Harbour City Council have been recognised for 'planning excellence' at a state awards ceremony.

Council were handed the Local Government NSW Award for Cultural Change Innovation/Excellence for a large regional area for a second consecutive year last week.

The award recognises Council's approach to capturing the region's values at a neighbourhood level through PLACESCORE and creating an internal framework to deliver a collaborative approach to delivering liveable places.

"Winning this award for the second year running really shows that Council are creating change in the way we help our city grow into the future," Council general manager Steve McGrath said.

"The community have told us many times, through the MyCoffs Community Strategic Plan and PLACESCORE, that concentrating growth in key centres and providing for a settlement footprint that protects environmental values is a key priority for them.

"The Compact City Program will help us to deliver a higher residential density with mixed land uses based on efficient public transport and an urban layout that encourages walking, cycling, low energy consumption and reduced pollution."

The award comes a week after a milestone meeting which ended in controversy after four councillors stormed out of the council chambers.

Keith Rhoades, Paul Amos, John Arkan and Tegan Swan all left the council meeting before they were set to vote for the rescission motion to stall the $76.5 million Cultural and Civic Space.

Mayor Denise Knight is expected to use her casting vote if the count is locked at four-all to rescind the rescission motion.

A council meeting is planned for this Thursday at 5pm.