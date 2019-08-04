Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HOT DEBATE: Council and the community are split over this $76.5 million building.
HOT DEBATE: Council and the community are split over this $76.5 million building. Submitted
News

Coffs Council wins state award for 'planning excellence'

Sam Flanagan
by
4th Aug 2019 12:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DESPITE growing community unrest around the Cultural and Civic Space, Coffs Harbour City Council have been recognised for 'planning excellence' at a state awards ceremony.

Council were handed the Local Government NSW Award for Cultural Change Innovation/Excellence for a large regional area for a second consecutive year last week. 

The award recognises Council's approach to capturing the region's values at a neighbourhood level through PLACESCORE and creating an internal framework to deliver a collaborative approach to delivering liveable places. 

"Winning this award for the second year running really shows that Council are creating change in the way we help our city grow into the future," Council general manager Steve McGrath said. 

"The community have told us many times, through the MyCoffs Community Strategic Plan and PLACESCORE, that concentrating growth in key centres and providing for a settlement footprint that protects environmental values is a key priority for them. 

"The Compact City Program will help us to deliver a higher residential density with mixed land uses based on efficient public transport and an urban layout that encourages walking, cycling, low energy consumption and reduced pollution."

The award comes a week after a milestone meeting which ended in controversy after four councillors stormed out of the council chambers.

Keith Rhoades, Paul Amos, John Arkan and Tegan Swan all left the council meeting before they were set to vote for the rescission motion to stall the $76.5 million Cultural and Civic Space.

Mayor Denise Knight is expected to use her casting vote if the count is locked at four-all to rescind the rescission motion.

A council meeting is planned for this Thursday at 5pm.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    P-plater pursued at more than 220kph in shocking chase

    P-plater pursued at more than 220kph in shocking chase

    Crime Another provisional driver caught in state's north as police pursue car for 22km

    VOTE: Who is the best personal trainer on the Coffs Coast?

    premium_icon VOTE: Who is the best personal trainer on the Coffs Coast?

    News WE need to find the best PT out of our region's top 20.

    Man killed in b-double crash identified as Coffs father

    premium_icon Man killed in b-double crash identified as Coffs father

    News SEAMUS Walsh, 38, was a much-loved father-of-three.

    CRUNCH TIME: Snappers and Marlins brace for finals footy

    premium_icon CRUNCH TIME: Snappers and Marlins brace for finals footy

    News Coffs Harbour Snappers and SCU Marlins are hunting for silverware.