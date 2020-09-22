Coffs Council to build new state of the art sports centre

Coffs Harbour City Council is set tp build a new Regional Athletics Centre on York St. Image of C.ex Coffs International stadium, nearby the site. 17 OCT 2019

COFFS Harbour City Council is asking for feedback from the community on a proposed Regional Athletics Centre at York Street Oval in Coffs Harbour.

Set to foster talent across the region, the Regional Athletics Centre will provide athletes with a training base for the future and Council’s Group Leader City Prosperity Nikki Greenwood said it has been a long time in the making.

“The athletics community have been campaigning for this facility for some time and it is potentially a very exciting project. A new Regional Athletics Centre in the city will not just benefit the surrounding area, but the whole North Coast Region,” Greenwood said.

“People of all ages and abilities including local athletes, local residents, and the wider community, will also be able to enjoy the facilities all year round.”

The new facility will incorporate all disciplines of athletics. (AAP Image/James Ross)

Council had earmarked two possible sites for the centre. York St Oval and Bruce Barnier Oval within the Coffs Coast Sport, and Leisure Park were both investigated as part of site selection process and York Street was identified as the best interim and long term solution.

York Street Oval offers a larger footprint, and would not impact the ability of the city to continue to host major field-based events at the Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park that make a significant contribution to the visitor economy.

The centre would include a permanent, international standard, 400m multi-lane, all-weather synthetic track and field facility. The project could be staged, subject to funding and an agreed co-location plan.

“We are now inviting feedback from the public on the proposed Regional Athletics Centre, the location, benefits and other factors Council should be considering in planning for a Regional Athletics Centre for Coffs Harbour,” Greenwood added.

For more information or for submissions, head to the Coffs Harbour City Council’s Have Your Say website at haveyoursay.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/

Submissions close on Friday, 23 October 2020.