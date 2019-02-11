Coffs council joins alliance to lobby State Government

JOINING FORCES: Coffs Harbour City Council general manager Steve McGrath (back row, at left) at the first meeting of the alliance.

COFFS Harbour City Council has joined a newly formed alliance aimed at growing regional cities.

The first meeting of Regional Cities New South Wales was held at Parliament House in Sydney on Friday. The alliance will also confirm the key issues they seek to raise with both sides of politics in the lead up to the next election.

Tamworth Regional Council Mayor Col Murray, who was named chair of the new alliance, said the focus of the group would be to ensure the needs of regional cities were prioritised in State Government policy and funding.

"Regional cities are fundamental to the future of NSW. We want to ensure all the things that make our cities great places to live and work are delivered by our political leaders,” he said.

"We also want to make sure the government sees the importance of growing our member cities, particularly in the face of Sydney's crushing congestion.”

Other councils who have joined the alliance:

Tamworth Regional Council (chair)

Albury City Council (deputy chair)

Armidale Regional Council

Bathurst Regional Council

Cessnock City Council

Dubbo Regional Council

Griffith City Council

Lismore City Council

Maitland City Council

Orange City Council

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council

Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council

Tweed Shire Council; and

City of Wagga Wagga.

These issues include increasing the connectivity of regional cities, how the Snowy Hydro Legacy Fund will be spent, the development of a population strategy and ensuring regional investment occurs to support the development of regional cities.

"I thank my fellow Regional Cities New South Wales members for their votes of confidence and look forward to a strong partnership as we represent the interests of regional cities in the lead up to the state election and beyond.”

"I would also like to congratulate Cr Kevin Mack, Mayor of Albury City Council, who was named deputy chair, I look forward to working together on this important agenda.”