Coffs council in too deep to change decision

PUBLIC DISPLAY: More than 160 gathered outside of Coffs Harbour pool to voice their support for the current pool managers.

DESPITE the rallying cries of "local is best" from more than 160 supporters of the current Coffs Coast pool managers, nothing could be done to reverse the decision to award the management tender to Lane 4 Aquatic.

At Thursday's council meeting, Mayor Denise Knight put forward a motion that the NSW Government review the tendering guidelines legislation for NSW Local Government and the council's acting general manager Mick Raby write to Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser to lobby for this review.

The motion also recommended the council explore, in future, the application of local preference to the assessment of tenders.

The motion passed unanimously and Cr Knight said it was all councillors could do.

This was met with outcries from the gallery saying the decision was "a disgrace".

The meeting was opened by a public forum in which Coffs Harbour War Memorial Swimming Pool's Andrew Rowlings and Murray Booth spoke of their disappointment at the executive decision.

Lane 4 Aquatic chief executive officer Daniel Mulvey then addressed councillors to say the family-run national company would continue to hire local staff.

Mr Mulvey said there was no intention to increase fees or reduce services and there were even plans to add a fitness centre.

"It it not our intention to create public outcry," Mr Mulvey said.