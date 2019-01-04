Coffs council bullied over bypass stance

An artist's impression of how the Coffs Harbour Bypass will look.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

THE removal of highway signs that call for a 'Coffs Bypass Now' and 'Tunnels not Cuttings' by the RMS smacks of bullying by these bureaucrats or their political puppeteers.

The first rule of bullying is to call it out for what it is.

The next thing to remember is that bullying is really about the perpetrators rather than their intended victim. It means they have a problem.

The next step in dealing with a bully is to stand up to them, calmly, politely and with facts to counter their bluster.

The ultimate response here is at the ballot box. Make your vote against bullying count in 2019.

Max Brinsmead, Korora

The stunning sight of a Royal Poinciana. Christine Ellison?

Can't miss these eye-catching attractions

THANKS to the people who mow around and look after the magnificent poinciana tree just south of the Big Banana.

At this time of the year it is absolutely covered with bright orange flowers dazzling the eye.

The shape of this amazing tree is also spectacular in that it grows in a perfectly symmetrical way, flat on the bottom and up to a gentle peak, with fresh green leaves to contrast the burning orange of the flowers. The tree is on a slope so mowing the grass, which is always perfectly tended, must not be an easy task. But the mowed grass highlights the tree.

I love to look at it every time I drive by and I give thanks to the caretakers.

They are providing another great tourist attraction to the town with this thing of beauty.

Rosemary Coote

Dave Tilson from Pete's Place, Chris Thompson, Mark McBurg from Coffs Solar Energy and Linda Williams from Vinnies. Rachel Vercoe

A high note of a Coffs Christmas

I WOULD just like to say a big thank you and congratulations to all those members of the public who dropped in gifts to Pete's Place for those less fortunate this Christmas.

I was lucky enough to be there to witness the joy that your kindness brought.

The spirit of Christmas was truly alive and, working there on Christmas Eve, I wish you could all have seen how much your kindness was appreciated.

Thank you all very much, from a privileged volunteer.

Jan Turner

Virgin flights have been scrapped flying into Coffs Harbour. Alistair Brightman

Virgin reduces mid-morning flights

VIRGIN Airlines has reduced their flights to Coffs Harbour by 50 per cent.

The mid-morning service ceased before Christmas, leaving only the late afternoon flight to Sydney.

Whilst it was never a well-patronised service due to lousy timing, it demonstrates how fickle our airline service is.

Virgin lost many customers, sorry, guests, when the morning flights were cancelled.

This now leaves travellers at the mercy of Qantaslink pricing, which is starting to reach fares of $140+ for any flight.

I fear it's a matter of time before Virgin pulls out of the Coffs route.

It's expensive to have ground-staff for only one flight and 737 jets are simply too big, too expensive to operate for such a short distance.

Maybe they'll use their propeller ATR70 aircraft to provide a competitive service?

Richard Moore

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser releases the draft plan that will guide the State Government in developing the Jetty Foreshores. TREVOR VEALE

Development of our Jetty Foreshores

THE last I heard of it, the commercial exploitation of the Jetty Foreshore was up for public consultation.

Today, I read that the plans have been "put out to the market" but specific proposals will be subject to public consultation before construction begins.

It is starting to look like in Coffs Harbour the rich get real estate and the rest of us get public consultation.

Future generations will never forgive us if we sell off this precious public land.

Would the State Government even think of putting Sydney's botanic gardens or The Domain "out to the market"? Roll on the election.

Frank Scahill