Coffs Council bringing disasters closer together

Water flows across the Orara Way on Tuesday morning. The Orara River has swelled, reaching the minor flood level at Glenreagh on Tuesday morning. By 10am on 15/12/20 it was at 8.91m and rising. Coffs Harbour flood. Photo: Tim Jarrett

Coffs Harbour is the latest LGA to get its very own dedicated disaster dashboard, bringing together information relating to flooding, fire incidents and road closures.

Hot on the heels of Bellingen Shire, Coffs Harbour City Council’s disaster dashboard has gone live, allowing residents to access live emergency information and updates during natural disasters.

The dashboard also includes road closures, power outages and data on the number of COVID-19 cases in the last 30 days.

Bringing together a range of pre-existing council information platforms, the dashboard will also provide information on how to prepare for emergencies and resources to help people recover.

“Localised emergency updates, preparedness advice and seasonal awareness of potential risks is more important than ever,” said Council’s director sustainable infrastructure, Mick Raby.

“There’s a lot of information to digest so I would recommend allocating a bit of time to explore all the areas within the dashboard. You can’t break it so click away.

“Having a level of familiarisation and understanding will be helpful to people when, or if, they need to use it,”

The Coffs Harbour Disaster Dashboard is supported by Resilience NSW’s Regional Disaster Preparedness Program that has been rolled out to 27 pilot councils across the state.

The Program works with local councils to build their knowledge of disaster risks and their ability to respond in an emergency.

To locate and bookmark the Coffs Harbour Dashboard, visit coffsharbour.disasterdashboards.com