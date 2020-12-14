Coffs cops issue COVID-19 party warning

Coffs/Clarence police will be cracking down on COVID-19 compliance over the summer. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

A RISE in house parties in "transient tourist locations" across the Coffs Coast has prompted a warning from local police to not become complacent.

Detective Chief Inspector Guy Flaherty said that while police typically see an increase in house parties at this time of the year, people needed to be reminded of their obligations under the current COVID-19 restrictions.

He said a number of parties had been brought to the attention of police over the last few weeks, particularly in Airbnbs.

"There has been some house parties identified over the last couple of weekends, particularly in the beachside areas and these are mainly around some of the transient tourist locations," Det Insp Flaherty said.

"It is up the owner of the house, or the person in charge of the premises, to ensure there is no more than 50 persons in that house.

"The homeowner themselves can be liable for fines of up to $1,000 if their premises is found to have more than 50 patrons."

Det Insp Flaherty warned that under Operation Pariac, Coffs-Clarence police officers will be cracking down on COVID-19 breaches into the summer.

Coffs/Clarence Police District Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector Guy Flaherty has urged locals to ensure they’re following COVID-19 rules. Photo: Tim Jarrett

They will be stepping up patrols particularly at licenced premises and are reminding patrons to sign in, sit down when in indoors, ensure they are following social distancing rules, and to abide if they are refused entry by security due to caps on patron numbers.

"Patrons moving in and out of (licenced premises) will be targeted," he said.

"Ensure that you follow the guidelines of security - if you're asked to leave a premises you need to do it because you may be breaching COVID rules, but more importantly licensing rules."

Under the current COVID-19 restrictions hospitality venues must have a COVID-19 Safety Plan and must ensure there is at least two square metres of space per person.

According to the latest NSW Health figures, as of December 12 it had been nine days since the last locally acquired COVID-19 case.

In the last week three returned overseas travellers in hotel quarantine returned positive results.

On Friday, NSW Health released a statement sharing concerns not enough people are getting tested after fragments of the virus were detected in sewage at Batemans Bay and Liverpool.

"While testing numbers have increased during the week, there are still too few people coming forward for testing.

"With restrictions eased and borders having reopened, now is not to the time to be complacent."