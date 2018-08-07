Coffs company named among nation's most innovative

JANISON has been named among the top 100 on the Australian Financial Review's Most Innovative Companies list for 2018.

Janison was selected from more than 1,000 nominations across Australia and New Zealand to rank 61st position on the annual list, which assesses the innovation prowess of companies and organisations.

The ASX-listed company, whose headquarters are at the Coffs Jetty, won the ranking for its Replay exam-delivery application, a pioneering use of technology to unleash the power of education in remote communities and countries.

It originally developed the technology to allow its client the British Council to deliver online English proficiency testing in more than 100 countries.

Replay's pioneering use of cloud, progressive web app and service worker technology means that poor internet - or indeed no internet - is no longer a barrier.

It allows candidates to take a high-stakes test or exam on a phone, tablet or iPad, even locations with zero connectivity.

Replay first went live with a small pilot in China before being made available across a global network of testing centres.

It is being further developed to deliver exams to schools in remote locations across Australia.

The AFR's 2018 list defines innovation as "change that adds value".

It is judged based on one innovation which entrants have implemented in the past 12 months.

It also surveyed entrants' employees on how well companies put in place practices within their organisation to make innovation sustainable and repeatable.

"Using innovation to improve education outcomes is at the core of Janison's ethos," Janison founder Wayne Houlden said at the Four Seasons Ballroom in Sydney.

"We are incredibly excited by the success of Replay, it is a great demonstration of how the innovative use of technology can have a real and tangible impact on the quality of an education service.

"There's quite a bit more innovation yet to come in the Replay story, we are working on its next chapter now and look forward to the impact it will have to an even wider group of learners in 2019."

Mining software and hardware company GroundProbe (which was recently acquired by Orica) topped the list, in part thanks to its innovation that allows accurate real-time monitoring of mines. It allows confident decisions to be made on work without fear of a mine collapsing.

The full list can be viewed here: