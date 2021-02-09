Coffs community gathers to protest military coup in Myanmar

Hundreds gathered in Brelsford Park Coffs Harbour to protest the military coup in Myanmar. Photo: Frank Redward

Brelsford Park was awash in a sea of red this morning as hundreds gathered to protest against the military coup carried out in Myanmar.

On January 1 Myanmar's military seized power, detaining president Win Myint and pro-democracy politician Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup which invoked swift condemnation, including from Coffs Harbour's significant Burmese population.

Hundred's of pro-democracy activists turned out at Brelsford Park this morning, singing songs and brandishing pro-democracy placards in a dramatic show of support for the toppled government.

Protest organiser Htun Htun Oo said despite the short time under democratic rule, the coup showed the battle between the military and the people of Myanmar was not over.

Recalling the times he had been threatened at gunpoint and detained as a university student, Mr Oo said the military leadership was cruel and motivated by greed.

"We cannot surrender. If we surrender generation (after) generation will be under military (rule)," he said.

"If you haven't had a gun pointed at you in your life you will never know how terrible … military dictatorships are.

"You will never know how cruel they will be … behind the prison walls."

Coffs Harbour City Councillor John Arkan was invited to speak at the protest and said there were "a lot of tears" among the community members who were all there fighting for democracy.

He said his message was that the community should celebrate and fight for democracy and human rights.

"Here we have an elected government that has been thrown out by the military. It's an attack on democracy, it's an attack on human rights," he said.

"Even if we are here in Coffs Harbour, and we are all from different countries here, fight for those basic human rights - fight for freedom, fight for democracy."

Htun Htun Oo said some of the Coffs Harbour community would join with other solidarity groups in Sydney and Brisbane and travel to Canberra for a national protest on February 12.