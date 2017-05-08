Coffs Comets forced to chase phantom on field

Ghosts danger man Dylan Collett crosses in the Coffs Harbour v Grafton Ghosts clash in Coffs Harbour, May 7, 2017.

TRYING to hold onto a tight four-point lead, the Coffs Harbour Comets were dished a hard lesson.

The Grafton Ghosts gave them a masterclass in holding onto the ball and making each set count.

Emerging from the sheds with a 22-18 lead over the unbeaten Ghosts, the Comets failed to keep possession of the ball when they returned to Geoff King Motors Oval.

Without the ball, the Comets could not mount any further pressure on the Ghosts who had a field day in the second-half.

The Ghosts piled on six tries to the Comets one in the final stanza.

Comets captain-coach Kerrod Selmes said while the home team was able to complete its sets, it just didn't have enough of the ball in the final half.

"We had the ball six times in the second half," Selmes said.

Of those six, Selmes said the Comets completed five but it still was not enough to keep the Ghosts back.

Ghosts centre Dylan Collett proved a devastating force to be reckoned with on the right flank Collett crossing the line for five tries.

Ghosts player-coach Danny Wicks said the final 56-28 result came as a result of falling back to the principles of basic football.

He said the result came after simply holding onto the ball and completing sets.

Up against the Woolgoolga Seahorses at Frank McGurgen Field on Sunday, Wicks said the Ghosts were prepared as they looked to continue their undefeated campaign to the 2017 season.

The Comets will take on Orara Valley at Coramba.