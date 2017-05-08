22°
Sport

Coffs Comets forced to chase phantom on field

Keagan Elder
| 8th May 2017 11:01 AM
Ghosts danger man Dylan Collett crosses in the Coffs Harbour v Grafton Ghosts clash in Coffs Harbour, May 7, 2017.
Ghosts danger man Dylan Collett crosses in the Coffs Harbour v Grafton Ghosts clash in Coffs Harbour, May 7, 2017. Keagan Elder

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TRYING to hold onto a tight four-point lead, the Coffs Harbour Comets were dished a hard lesson.

The Grafton Ghosts gave them a masterclass in holding onto the ball and making each set count.

Emerging from the sheds with a 22-18 lead over the unbeaten Ghosts, the Comets failed to keep possession of the ball when they returned to Geoff King Motors Oval.

Without the ball, the Comets could not mount any further pressure on the Ghosts who had a field day in the second-half.

The Ghosts piled on six tries to the Comets one in the final stanza.

Comets captain-coach Kerrod Selmes said while the home team was able to complete its sets, it just didn't have enough of the ball in the final half.

"We had the ball six times in the second half," Selmes said.

Of those six, Selmes said the Comets completed five but it still was not enough to keep the Ghosts back.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Ghosts centre Dylan Collett proved a devastating force to be reckoned with on the right flank  Collett crossing the line for five tries.

Ghosts player-coach Danny Wicks said the final 56-28 result came as a result of falling back to the principles of basic football.

He said the result came after simply holding onto the ball and completing sets.

Up against the Woolgoolga Seahorses at Frank McGurgen Field on Sunday, Wicks said the Ghosts were prepared as they looked to continue their undefeated campaign to the 2017 season.

The Comets will take on Orara Valley at Coramba.

Reader poll

Who will win the 2017 Group 2 Rugby League title?

  • View Results
Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast sport coffs harbour comets country rugby league crl grafton ghosts group 2

Coffs Comets forced to chase phantom on field

Coffs Comets forced to chase phantom on field

TRYING to hold onto a tight four-point lead, the Coffs Harbour Comets were dished a hard lesson.

Tinder attack: 'Oh my god, he's actually stabbing me'

Angela Jay talks about her near-death ordeal. Picture: Channel 7

ANGELA Jay has revealed her tale of survival.

Local reserves are not party venues

"Summer is peaceful walks along beautiful coastlines." Shot on iPhone at Look At Me Now headland - User Contributed

What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

Health is the key for working mums

Kirsten Jackson-Baldwin and Leah Daniels from Nourished Earth.

Working mums focus on health in new Coffs Coast business venture

Local Partners

$2.7 million guarantees 15 hours of pre-school a week

The Federal Government has put up $2.7 million that will ensure at least 15 hours of pre-school education a child says a North Coast MP.

Welcome addition to local hospital

UNDER CONSTRUCTION: The new cafe will provide an important service for visitors spending long periods of time with a loved one or friend in hospital.

Much-needed cafe under construction.

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

And the winner is ... a dancing gorilla

ITALY’S Francesco Gabbani and his back-up dancing gorilla are odds on to win this year’s Eurovision. Here are some of this year’s weird and wacky entrants

What's the best 4K TV to buy in Australia?

LG is arguably leading the race for television supremacy in 2017.

LG and Samsung shape up in the battle for supremacy

Viewers slam ‘insulting’ TV wedding stunt

Really not wild about the production values with this Lion King remake.

VIEWERS are furious with The Real Housewives of Sydney finale.

Karl takes a hit in settlement

Karl Stefanovic and his wife of 21 years Cassandra Thorburn have reportedly finalised their divorce.

THE embattled TV host has reportedly finalised his divorce.

‘I’ll get that man’: White vows revenge on Preston

Former MasterChef guest judge Marco Pierre White has launched a tirade against Matt Preston.

CHEF reveals the feud that sparked his defection from MasterChef.

Inside Barack’s sex-filled relationships before Michelle

Barack and Michelle Obama in 2008.

From passionate sex to love letters, Obama's early life revealed

Kanye West has deleted all his social media accounts

Where has Kanye gone?

His fans were devastated

&quot;Kasuari&quot; fronting Beach Reserve...

Villa 69 Aanuka Beach Resort, Firman Drive, Coffs Harbour...

House 3 3 3 $740,000 ...

"Kasuari" This beachfront beach house is located within Aanuka Beach Resort on the beautiful Coffs Coast. "Kasuari" represents an amazing investment opportunity...

Executive Bonville residence...

121 North Bonville Road, Bonville 2450

House 5 3 2 $859,000 ...

This elegantly appointed home is nestled in a beautiful bushland enclave and embraced by private gardens with a sealed driveway lined with pencil pines. Cleverly...

Great Alternative to Unit Living

1/95 James Small Drive, Korora 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $256,000

Located in beachside Korora, on Coffs Harbour's northern beaches, this pet friendly freestanding 2 bedroom villa is the perfect opportunity for those wanting to...

Affordable Diggers Beach...

42 Driftwood Court, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $525,000 ...

New to the market and located in beautiful Diggers Beach this three bedroom, contemporary home offers vibrant feature walls, large north facing entertaining deck...

Paradise awaits, 170m to the beach...

27 Sapphire Crescent, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 3 2 $895,000 ...

Radiating a tropical resort-style ambience, this four-bedroom Sapphire Beach home is a sanctuary to come home to. Taking in sweeping ocean views, the home is...

Inner City Villa...

2/12 Pitt Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $332,000

This neat and tidy two bedroom villa is positioned in a quiet street, across the road from a Council reserve, Westside Tennis Club and very handy to the city...

Absolutely stunning home with amazing views...

157 North Island Loop Road, Upper Orara 2450

Rural 4 2 3 $759,000 ...

This unique property speaks for itself, perfectly located only a 15 minute drive to Coffs Harbour centre, and only 20 minutes away to the Airport, Beaches...

Sun, surf, sand and location...

21 Manning Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $489,000 ...

This three bedroom single level home in the popular Park Beach area will certainly surprise. Beautiful polished timber floors, open plan living and a large kitchen...

Four bedroom townhouse close to CBD...

2/24 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 4 2 2 $419,000 ...

On offer is a large four bedroom townhouse with the convenience of a five minute walk to the CBD. A large open plan living and dining area on the ground floor...

Investment income $880pwk gross when fully tenanted...

9 Avonleigh Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 6 2 2 $465,000 ...

Currently the present owner has this home rented with six bedrooms individually renting. Showing a gross return of $880.00 per week when fully tenanted (currently...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Woolgoolga headland home set to break record

WAKE UP TO THIS: The views are something special from this Woolgoolga headland home

Luxury home hits the market hoping to set a new suburb record

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Stunning Woolgoolga headland position

WAKE UP TO THIS: The views are something special from this Woolgoolga headland home

A home without equal

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!