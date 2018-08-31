Menu
Coffs Coast's top cops

Wendy Andrews
30th Aug 2018 6:00 PM
DO YOU know a local police officer who has gone above and beyond the call of duty in providing exceptional service to our community?

Excellent customer service is one of the most valued and highest priorities of any organisation and the NSW Police Force is no exception.

In the prestigious annual NSW Police Officer of the Year Awards, one special gong, the Customer Service Excellence Award, is nominated not by their seniors of peers, but by the public they serve.

The Customer Service Excellence Award recognises exceptional customer service provided to members of the community, and those police who contribute to the overall customer service policy by their involvement in communications, problem solving and innovation.

Do you know an officer who has provided customer service above what would be expected in their role?

Nominations close September 7 and winners will be announced at the 2018 NSW Rotary Police Officer of the Year Awards night, November 16 in Darling Harbour.

The criteria for nominations are: provision of customer service above and beyond normal role and function, being professional and accessible, taking appropriate action and keeping customers informed (as per the NSW Police Customer Service Charter), demonstrated individual and/or team customer service related communication, problem solving and/or innovation.

It would be great to see a regional officer take out this award at a city event, so get online and nominate your "top cop”.

