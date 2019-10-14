Coffs Coast’s richest and most expensive schools revealed
COFFS Coast's richest school rakes in more than $58.9 million in three years and parents wanting to send their kids to the region's most expensive school have to fork out $6696, tightly held school statistics reveal.
An independent analysis of school financial records from the MySchool website have shown the massive amount of money some schools make every year, and how little some schools are forced to scrape by on.
The figures revealed Bishop Druitt College in Coffs Harbour had a higher gross income than any other school in the Coffs Coast region.
The school made a gross income of $58.9 million, according to financial records from the three most recently available years.
The region's second richest school was St John Paul College, in Coffs Harbour, which had a gross income of $49.2 million.
The school with the third highest gross income was Coffs Harbour Christian Community School, in Coffs Harbour, which made $42.2 million.
The figures include all fees, charges and parental contributions as well as State and Federal Government funding and any other private sources over the 2015, 2016 and 2017 years.
It does not include any deductions for capital works or debt servicing.
The analysis does not include special schools or schools that did not have complete financial data in MySchool for one or more of 2015, 2016 or 2017.
Hernani Public School had the lowest gross income of any school in the Coffs Coast region.
It made just $1.1 million over the three year period.
The region's school most expensive school was Bishop Druitt College in Coffs Harbour where the average amount parents had to fork out in fees, charges and contributions in 2017 was $6696.
Casuarina Steiner School, in Coffs Harbour, had the Coffs Coast region's second highest average parental contributions with $5352.
The school with the third highest parental contributions was Chrysalis School for Rudolf Steiner Education, in Chrysalis School for Rudolf Steiner Education, where the average contribution was $4280.
Region's richest schools
Bishop Druitt College: $58.9 million
St John Paul College: $49.2 million
Coffs Harbour Christian Community School: $42.2 million
Coffs Harbour High School: $38.8 million
Toormina High School: $36.2 million
Woolgoolga High School: $34.6 million
Orara High School: $33.3 million
Coffs Harbour Senior College: $26.9 million
Bellingen High School: $26.8 million
St Augustine's Primary School: $24.2 million
Region's poorest schools
Hernani Public School: $1.1 million
Ebor Public School: $1.2 million
Coffs Harbour Bible Church School: $1.3 million
Dundurrabin Public School: $1.4 million
Ulong Public School: $1.5 million
Raleigh Public School: $1.7 million
Orama Public School: $1.7 million
Orara Upper Public School: $1.8 million
Lowanna Public School: $1.9 million
Coramba Public School: $2.2 million
Region's schools that cost parents the most
Bishop Druitt College: $6696
Casuarina Steiner School: $5352
Chrysalis School for Rudolf Steiner Education: $4280
Coffs Harbour Christian Community School: $3722
St John Paul College: $3681
St Augustine's Primary School: $2368
St Francis Xavier Primary School: $2333
Mary Help of Christians Primary School Sawtell: $2319
Coffs Harbour Bible Church School: $2309
St Mary's Primary School: $1823