Coffs Coast’s richest and most expensive schools revealed

Here's a list of how much parents pay in fees for their children to attend schools across the region.

COFFS Coast's richest school rakes in more than $58.9 million in three years and parents wanting to send their kids to the region's most expensive school have to fork out $6696, tightly held school statistics reveal.

An independent analysis of school financial records from the MySchool website have shown the massive amount of money some schools make every year, and how little some schools are forced to scrape by on.

The figures revealed Bishop Druitt College in Coffs Harbour had a higher gross income than any other school in the Coffs Coast region.

The school made a gross income of $58.9 million, according to financial records from the three most recently available years.

The region's second richest school was St John Paul College, in Coffs Harbour, which had a gross income of $49.2 million.

The school with the third highest gross income was Coffs Harbour Christian Community School, in Coffs Harbour, which made $42.2 million.

The figures include all fees, charges and parental contributions as well as State and Federal Government funding and any other private sources over the 2015, 2016 and 2017 years.

It does not include any deductions for capital works or debt servicing.

The analysis does not include special schools or schools that did not have complete financial data in MySchool for one or more of 2015, 2016 or 2017.

Hernani Public School had the lowest gross income of any school in the Coffs Coast region.

It made just $1.1 million over the three year period.

The region's school most expensive school was Bishop Druitt College in Coffs Harbour where the average amount parents had to fork out in fees, charges and contributions in 2017 was $6696.

Casuarina Steiner School, in Coffs Harbour, had the Coffs Coast region's second highest average parental contributions with $5352.

The school with the third highest parental contributions was Chrysalis School for Rudolf Steiner Education, in Chrysalis School for Rudolf Steiner Education, where the average contribution was $4280.

Region's richest schools

Bishop Druitt College: $58.9 million

St John Paul College: $49.2 million

Coffs Harbour Christian Community School: $42.2 million

Coffs Harbour High School: $38.8 million

Toormina High School: $36.2 million

Woolgoolga High School: $34.6 million

Orara High School: $33.3 million

Coffs Harbour Senior College: $26.9 million

Bellingen High School: $26.8 million

St Augustine's Primary School: $24.2 million

Region's poorest schools

Hernani Public School: $1.1 million

Ebor Public School: $1.2 million

Coffs Harbour Bible Church School: $1.3 million

Dundurrabin Public School: $1.4 million

Ulong Public School: $1.5 million

Raleigh Public School: $1.7 million

Orama Public School: $1.7 million

Orara Upper Public School: $1.8 million

Lowanna Public School: $1.9 million

Coramba Public School: $2.2 million

Region's schools that cost parents the most

Bishop Druitt College: $6696

Casuarina Steiner School: $5352

Chrysalis School for Rudolf Steiner Education: $4280

Coffs Harbour Christian Community School: $3722

St John Paul College: $3681

St Augustine's Primary School: $2368

St Francis Xavier Primary School: $2333

Mary Help of Christians Primary School Sawtell: $2319

Coffs Harbour Bible Church School: $2309

St Mary's Primary School: $1823