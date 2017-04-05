Coffs Coast's regional waste contract extended

Handybin Waste Services has had its contract with Bellingen, Nambucca and Coffs Harbour councils extended for a further nine years from next year.

BELLINGEN Shire, Coffs Harbour City and Nambucca Shire Councils have awarded a contract to Handybin Waste Services (Coffs Harbour) Pty Ltd to run the region's waste services for nine years from March 2018.

Since 2003, the three councils have been working collaboratively - as Coffs Coast Waste Services (CCWS) - to provide a regional and progressive approach to waste management for each community.

"The innovations that CCWS has achieved - particularly the three-bin household system to separate recyclables, organics and general waste - have proved to be so successful, we now enjoy one of the highest recycling rates in the state," said Coffs Harbour Mayor, Councillor Denise Knight.

"We are confident that the new contract will reinforce the region's position as a leader in recycling, diverting waste from landfill and in conserving our resources. In addition, it will maintain our community focus in waste management, so we can continue to deliver social, environmental and economic benefits to the entire region."

Under the new contract, the Materials Recovery Facility at Englands Road is to be upgraded, which will result in even higher volumes of recyclables being recovered.

The proposed new fleet of waste collection vehicles are required to be emission compliant to Australian and international standards and their maintenance and servicing regime will ensure an even better quality fleet.

In addition, as Handybin Waste Services is a local Coffs Harbour company, the new contract will help ensure the continuation of regional employment opportunities.

Changes are proposed to the bulky goods collections services, which are designed to help cut down on the issues that have been associated with the system in the past. More information on the new approach will be made available to residents over the next nine months before the new contract begins.