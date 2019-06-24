Coffs Coast's link to Australia's new sporting sweetheart

LASER FOCUS: Australia's Hannah Green blasts her ball onto the green at the Bonville Golf Resort earlier this year.

LASER FOCUS: Australia's Hannah Green blasts her ball onto the green at the Bonville Golf Resort earlier this year. Sam Flanagan

GOLF: Four months ago Hannah Green was in the hunt for the Australian Ladies Classic at the Bonville Golf Resort after a consistent four days of golf.

Now Green is Australia's first female major winner in 13-years after a massive boilover at the Women's PGA Championship.

Green was a 400-1 outsider at the tournament, though the 22-year-old Western Australian played like a seasoned champion.

Green held her nerve on the final day to finish 9-under, just edging two time major winner Park Sung-hyun (8-under) who ended with a flurry in the last round.

The previous biggest purse Green had won was $4500.

She pocketed more than $850,000 for her victory at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Minnesota.

"I just want to be a bit more consistent," Green told The Coffs Coast Advocate in February.

She's certainly achieved that.

Green's victory shows the unbelievable talent Bonville is able to attract for the Australian Ladies Classic.

Every sports fan on the Coffs Coast should put in their diary for 2020.