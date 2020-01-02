Coffs Coast’s best dentist as voted by you

The best dentist on the Coffs Coast has been revealed. Photo: iStock

DENTAL check ups are not always high on your fun to do list and finding the right practice can often have something to do with your anxiety levels.

We asked the Coffs Community to vote for the best dentist on the Coffs Coast and out of 12 nominations, the winner has been revealed.

Established in 1964, The Dental Centre has been part of the Coffs community for a long time with dentist Dr Scott Geddes a familiar face to many locals.

Scott Geddes and Lauren Watts from the Dental Centre with a patient.

“It’s nice that our patients feel the same way about us as we do about them,” The Dental Centre practice manager Emma Horan said.

“We try very hard to make sure everyone has the best experience they can when they come in here because it’s not everyone’s favourite place to go.

With a focus on their patients feeling comfortable and well looked after, The Dental Centre staff are humbled to be announced the best in business on the Coffs Coast.

“We’re really happy everyone is leaving feeling like they are getting looked after and they’re a part of something bigger as well.

Originally located upstairs in the mall, The Dental Centre moved to Albany Street before relocating to their current location in Market Street.

The current building use to be the ambulance station and has since been renovated and purposefully built for Scott’s vision and The Dental Centre.

“Every detail has been done for this practice.

“We’ve got a big staff now, we had to leave Albany Street because we outgrew the number of patients so we needed to get more dentists too.

With most of the staff from the area, they work well together and have a strong connection to the Coffs Coast.

“Our staff have been here for a very long time. Myself, I’ve been here for 11 years and our other practice manager Cherie has been here for around 15.

“All the staff have mostly been here for quite some time. It’s really nice.

The Dental Centre don’t just focus on their patients, but the community as well.

“We try and be part of the community as much as possible by sponsoring a few sporting teams, always doing community handouts for things like the bushfire appeals and every year we do a Christmas hamper for an outreach centre. We have lots of other things throughout the year that we take part in.

