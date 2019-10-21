Coffs Coast’s best beauty salon as voted by you

OUR premium online readers have voted in force to elect Beauty on the Promenade as the best beauty salon on the Coffs Coast.

Nestled in The Promenade centre, the staff of the award-winning business share a common vision unique to the beauty industry.

Owner Kate Stary said the salon has been going for more than 12 years and the team still love what they do just as much as they did on day one.

"A visit to the beauty salon can be intimidating, so our aim is to provide a friendly and relaxed atmosphere where clients feel at ease," Kate said.

The team at Beauty on the Promenade achieve this goal by providing a high-quality service with a friendly, positive and approachable attitude which clients love.

A point of difference for the business is they're the only salon in Coffs Harbour where you can hire the salon exclusively for a day spa and invite your friends.

"We close our doors to the general public for our VIP pamper events," Kate said.

"Our dedicated team of therapists ensure your party is pampered, relaxed and is something your friends will talk about for a long time."

Beauty on the Promenade also give back to the local community through charity events and nurturing the next generation of beauty therapists by taking students from local high schools and TAFE for work experience.

"Someone gave us a chance when we started up and we believe in giving these young people the opportunity to take up the skills and experience to bring out the best versions of themselves."

