Coffs Coast's alleged drink and drug drivers exposed
AT LEAST 16 people are facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week on charges of drink or drug driving.
Drink driving is a factor in about one in every seven crashes in NSW where someone loses their life, according to statistics by the NSW Centre for Road Safety.
The effects of alcohol on your ability to drive are impossible to avoid:
-Alcohol slows your brain so you can't make decisions or react quickly.
-It reduces your ability to judge how fast you're moving, or how far you are from other cars and people.
-It gives you a false sense of confidence.
-It makes it harder to multi-task, affects your sense of balance and makes you drowsy.
If you're convicted of drink driving, significant penalties apply from fines to even prison terms.
Below is a list of individuals facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.
ALLEGED DRINK DRIVERS
High range PCA:
Danielle Patricia Conlan
Robert Timothy Wilson
Johnny Philip Glasgow
Middle range PCA:
Denzel Dennis Dodwell Briscoe
Graham Ronald Bryan
Andrew Lea Haynes
Gabriel Mapour Joseph Malith
Lian Ceu Cung Lian Ching
Ian Gregory Rowe
Andrew Francis Sheridan
Corinne Louise Thompson
Low range PCA:
Grahame George Gillson
Drive under influence of alcohol:
Thomas Bonser
Neville John William Stewart
ALLEGED DRUG DRIVERS
Matthew Brian Smyth (x2)
Rennee Lea Fox