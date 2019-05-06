Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
At least 16 people are facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.
At least 16 people are facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week. Scott Powick
News

Coffs Coast's alleged drink and drug drivers exposed

Jasmine Minhas
by
6th May 2019 10:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AT LEAST 16 people are facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week on charges of drink or drug driving.

Drink driving is a factor in about one in every seven crashes in NSW where someone loses their life, according to statistics by the NSW Centre for Road Safety.

The effects of alcohol on your ability to drive are impossible to avoid:

-Alcohol slows your brain so you can't make decisions or react quickly.

-It reduces your ability to judge how fast you're moving, or how far you are from other cars and people.

-It gives you a false sense of confidence.

-It makes it harder to multi-task, affects your sense of balance and makes you drowsy.

If you're convicted of drink driving, significant penalties apply from fines to even prison terms.

Below is a list of individuals facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.

ALLEGED DRINK DRIVERS

High range PCA:

Danielle Patricia Conlan

Robert Timothy Wilson

Johnny Philip Glasgow

Middle range PCA:

Denzel Dennis Dodwell Briscoe

Graham Ronald Bryan

Andrew Lea Haynes

Gabriel Mapour Joseph Malith

Lian Ceu Cung Lian Ching

Ian Gregory Rowe

Andrew Francis Sheridan

Corinne Louise Thompson

Low range PCA:

Grahame George Gillson

Drive under influence of alcohol:

Thomas Bonser

Neville John William Stewart

ALLEGED DRUG DRIVERS

Matthew Brian Smyth (x2)

Rennee Lea Fox

coffs harbour local court drink and drug drivers drink driving
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Finding a home for young Tilly

    premium_icon Finding a home for young Tilly

    News AT only nine months old, Tilly has had a rough start to life and is looking for her forever home.

    • 6th May 2019 10:30 AM
    Immersive course will teach kids how to shred safely

    premium_icon Immersive course will teach kids how to shred safely

    News TOTEM Skateboarding will gain the attention of the North Coast.

    Ghosts bounce back to put premiers to sword

    premium_icon Ghosts bounce back to put premiers to sword

    Rugby League Grafton's tough win over Coffs Harbour Comets

    Million dollar boost to help ease legal stress

    premium_icon Million dollar boost to help ease legal stress

    News A NEW free legal service will arrive on the Coffs Coast soon.