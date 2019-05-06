Coffs Coast's alleged drink and drug drivers exposed

At least 16 people are facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.

AT LEAST 16 people are facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week on charges of drink or drug driving.

Drink driving is a factor in about one in every seven crashes in NSW where someone loses their life, according to statistics by the NSW Centre for Road Safety.

The effects of alcohol on your ability to drive are impossible to avoid:

-Alcohol slows your brain so you can't make decisions or react quickly.

-It reduces your ability to judge how fast you're moving, or how far you are from other cars and people.

-It gives you a false sense of confidence.

-It makes it harder to multi-task, affects your sense of balance and makes you drowsy.

If you're convicted of drink driving, significant penalties apply from fines to even prison terms.

Below is a list of individuals facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.

ALLEGED DRINK DRIVERS

High range PCA:

Danielle Patricia Conlan

Robert Timothy Wilson

Johnny Philip Glasgow

Middle range PCA:

Denzel Dennis Dodwell Briscoe

Graham Ronald Bryan

Andrew Lea Haynes

Gabriel Mapour Joseph Malith

Lian Ceu Cung Lian Ching

Ian Gregory Rowe

Andrew Francis Sheridan

Corinne Louise Thompson

Low range PCA:

Grahame George Gillson

Drive under influence of alcohol:

Thomas Bonser

Neville John William Stewart

ALLEGED DRUG DRIVERS

Matthew Brian Smyth (x2)

Rennee Lea Fox