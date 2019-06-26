Coffs Coast youth a focus of regional taskforce

Chris Worboys from Key Employment with Bronnie Taylor, Minister for Mental Health, Regional Youth and Women, at the Coffs Harbour Key Employment Youth Hub today.

Chris Worboys from Key Employment with Bronnie Taylor, Minister for Mental Health, Regional Youth and Women, at the Coffs Harbour Key Employment Youth Hub today. TREVOR VEALE

YOUNG people are encouraged to apply to join NSW's first ever Regional Youth Taskforce, which will give them a chance to have their say on local issues.

The taskforce will have 18 members, who will meet regularly and provide direct advice and feedback to NSW Government agencies and Cabinet on statewide policy decisions and local action plans regarding youth.

"To the young people of the Coffs Coast, this is your chance to be heard, to voice your opinion on local issues, to represent your mates and peers and to help make decisions which will drive change in your own community," Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said.

"Homelessness, unemployment and mental health are among the key challenges in our area, and we will be working to address these with the help of the taskforce.

"We know each region has different challenges, that's why we are seeking an even representation of two members from each of the nine NSW regions - if you are aged 12 to 24 and have an idea for youth in our community, this is a great time to share it."

Minister for Regional Youth Bronnie Taylor said work is under way to address issues facing young people in regional NSW through multiple initiatives including the $50 million announced for regional youth through the Stronger Country Communities Fund.

"I am pleased to say the NSW Government has established the first ever Office for Regional Youth and we will soon release the State's first Regional Youth Strategy to address challenges in regional NSW," Ms Taylor said.

"These are just some of the ways the NSW Government is already investing in youth across our regions, the young people of today who will become the leaders of tomorrow.

"I urge young people to take the time to apply to the Taskforce. You will be helping us with this next important step, to ensure our regional youth are front and centre throughout the NSW Government's decision-making process."

Travel costs and accommodation are covered for Regional Youth Taskforce members travelling across NSW for meetings. Click here. Applications are open until July 15.