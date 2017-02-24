Coffs Coast workers unhappy about penalty rate cuts

BOILING POINT: Coffs Coast workers are largely unhappy with the cut in Sunday and public holiday penalty rates.

COFFS Coast residents vented their dismay after penalty rates were slashed this week.

On Thursday the Fair Work Commission agreed to cut Sunday and public holiday penalty rates by 25-50%.

Some hospitality, fast food, restaurant, pharmacy and retail workers could lose up to $6000 a year following these cuts.

Coffs Coast residents took to social media to air their opinions, most of which were against the cuts.

Samantha Smith said she was against the cuts as it mainly affected the lowest paid workers who relied on that extra money.

"I say no to working weekends if no penalty rates.....weekends matter!” she posted on Facebook.

Ricci Allen commented penalty cuts should be made across the board, not just with retail and hospitality workers.

"If it's deemed good enough for Hospitality, Retail & Pharmacy workers to take that cut every industry should too,” she commented.

"Why have 2 tier weekend penalty rates? Why is Hospo, Retail etc workers weekends not quite as precious as other workers? Are their unions not strong enough?”

Christopher Dunkerley commented the decision by the Fair Work Commission was 'disgusting'.

"Disgusting unfairness from the so-called fair work commission,” Mr Dunkerley wrote on Facebook.

Darren Hunt commented that he believed unemployment rates in the region were high and most people affected would not complain through fear of losing their jobs.

Sarah Campbell commented there would be nation-wide strikes.

Sure enough, work unions took to the streets to voice their disapproval yesterday.

