Coffs Coast women’s rehab centre gets the green light

Adele House’s plans for a women’s rehab centre at Moonee Beach have been approved by the Northern Region Planning Panel.

With ice addiction hitting regional NSW hard, the void in women’s rehab services is set to be filled – with plans now approved for a new female-only centre in Moonee Beach.

Adele House, an NGO, will demolish the current ‘outdated’ men’s facility located at the site and construct a new one at a cost of $5 million, in order to provide the region with what it says is a desperately needed women’s group home.

The Solitary Islands Way site has housed the men’s centre since 2002, however Adele House recently unveiled its new $10.6-million male-only rehab centre in Bucca.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet was in town to cut the ribbon at the new 40-bed facility in October, which was jointly funded by the NSW Government and the PAYCE Foundation.

The 20 men residing at the Moonee Beach facility will now be moved to the Bucca facility.

Adele House has been operating as an accredited NGO for 35 years now, providing assistance to men in overcoming substance abuse.

In its development application, which was recently approved by the Northern Regional Planning Panel, Adele House stated it was seeking to expand its services as it received in excess of 1,000 enquiries per year from women who had to be turned away.

The new single-storey facility, which will house up to 20 female clients, will provide a three-step residential program to assist those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, or who are struggling with addiction.

The program will help these women get back into the community in full time work and living in private housing.

More than 50 local workers were employed by FM Glenn Constructions in the building of the recently opened Bucca facility, and it is anticipated the construction of the new women’s facility will also bring a boost in local construction jobs.

At the opening of the Bucca rehab centre, Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said it was important to help break the “destructive” cycle of addiction which had hit regional NSW in recent years.

“This world-class facility offers clients an opportunity to turns their lives around, with rehabilitation as well as training and work skills to get them back on their feet and contributing to society again” he said.

The development application for the women’s centre was referred to the Northern Regional Planning Panel for determination as it was considered a ‘regionally significant’ development due to its investment value exceeding $5-million.

The application had been advertised on the council’s website for 28 days and received four submissions, however none of these were against the development.

It is planned that there’ll be up to six staff on duty during peak times and one live-in staff member for evenings and weekends.

A number of crime prevention measures were included in the design of the development to alleviate concerns, including CCTV cameras, security lighting and a secured outdoor recreation area.