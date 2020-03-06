Coffs Coast Woman of the Year named

The finalists for this year's International Women's Day Coffs Coast Woman of the Year award.

LILY Isobella, who has been working with women traumatised by sexual and domestic violence, has been announced as the 2020 International Women’s Day Coffs Coast Woman of the Year.

Lily has developed a parenting program called Courageous Conversations, which helps parents engage with their children in promoting safe and respectful relationships.

Her latest unique program Get Up Girl teaches women of all ages self-defence and engages their sense of self-worth and self-esteem.

Get Up Girl focuses specifically on girls aged 5-14, but also caters for women.

Announced at the International Women’s Day Breakfast at C.ex Coffs today, Lily received a plaque and cash prize of $1,000 to put towards her work.

The award was jointly sponsored by Coffs Harbour City Council and the C.ex Group.

The runner-up award, sponsored by One Agency, was given to Auntie Kerrie Burnet who is the Executive Director of the board of the Galambila Aboriginal Medical service and a volunteer with the Custody & Victim Support program.

She is proactive in many areas of the Criminal Justice System seeking to improve the circumstances of women. She initiated a Kids in the Park program and hosts afternoon tea and fun days for disadvantaged women and girls.

Other finalists were Kamla Ruthnam Webb, Kirsty Christensen and Emma Serisier.

This year the committee decided to give a special achievement award sponsored by Smart Choice Law to a young applicant, Emma Serisier, who has excelled in her field of scientific research and is mentoring young girls to follow her footsteps.

Additionally, two other awards were announced this year and celebrated at the breakfast. Southern Cross University awarded $2,500 each to undergraduate, Georgina Swift and postgraduate student, Lauren Hasson.

A generous personal donation was made by 2018 Keynote Speaker, Augusta Supple to a young woman commencing her career in the Performing Arts. This year’s winner Rosabella Stephen of Bellingen who receives $500 towards her ongoing career in the Performing Arts.

International Women’s Day in Coffs Harbour is celebrated each year as a joint initiative of Zonta Coffs Harbour Inc., BPW Coffs Harbour and Coffs Coast BWN.

This year, the breakfast attracted over 350 attendees, including senior students from local high schools.