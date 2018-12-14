Coffs Coast what's on

Duality

What: An exhibition presented by Coastal Claymakers showcasing recent ceramic works by members from Woolgoolga, Bellingen, Coffs Harbour and surrounding areas.

All are invited to come

along and check out the artworks, which are for sale.

Where: Sawtell Art Gallery.

When: Now until Saturday, 10am-4pm

Surf's Up Exhibition

What: This exhibition will feature a collection of surfing-related cartoons, original works from local artists, with children's activities organised for young visitors.

There will be items of historical relevance on loan from the Coffs Harbour Surf Club and from members of the community for the duration of the exhibition.

Given Coffs Harbour's strong surfing culture, many aspects of the surfing community are covered in this family friendly exhibition, which will have a fun, educational and community focus.

Where: Bunker Cartoon Gallery.

When: Now until February 3. Open daily from 10am to 4pm.

Christmas Nativity Exhibit

What: While you're out looking at Christmas lights, bring the family and celebrate the spirit of Christmas with a display of more than 200 nativity settings from around the world.

Where: 63 Perry Dr.

When: Today from

6-9pm and tomorrow

from 3-8pm.

Woolgoolga carols by the sea

What: Come along and enjoy all of the fun and festivities of the 2018 Woolgoolga Mitre 10 Carols by the Sea proudly presented by Woolgoolga and Northern Beaches Chamber of Commerce and LifeHouse Church. Woolgoolga Beach Reserve will come alive from dusk with food stalls, drinks, treats and more.

Grab a picnic rug, pick

a spot and most

importantly bring your singing voices.

Where: Woolgoolga Beach Reserve.

When: Today from 6pm.

Harbourside markets

What: Enjoy an authentic outdoor market with a

range of local produce,

tasty foods, delicious

coffee and amazing handmade art and

craft.

Where: Jetty foreshores.

When: Sunday from 8am to 2pm.

Coffs Coast Carols

What: Coffs Coast Carols by Candlelight will bring together the whole community to celebrate Christmas in a family friendly environment at Brelsford Park in the heart of the city.

It will be an evening of song, entertainment, food, fireworks and more.

There will be a variety of food and drink options, including sausage sizzles, plus children's activities and rides before Santa arrives.

Where: Brelsford Park.

When: Today from 6pm.

Bellingen Community Markets

What: The Bellingen Community Markets are an all-weather outdoor market held on the third Saturday of every month.

There will be a wide array of stalls and mixed entertainment for the whole family.

With more than 260 diverse stalls nestled in beautiful Bellingen Park, stallholders and visitors will be surrounded by magnificent heritage trees.

Delight your senses with a smorgasbord of multicultural hot and cold foods along with delicious coffee, drinks and ice-cream.

For more than 35 years the monthly event has united the community and attracted a large number of visitors to Bellingen.

The event continues to grow with a mission to attract more local artisans and to present a productive, dynamic, fun and safe day for everyone.

All profits go back into helping the community.

Where: Bellingen Park.

When: Today from 8am to 3pm.

Visit bellingenmarkets.com.au