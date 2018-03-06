Creek level rapidly rises as Coffs Coast gets drenched

UPDATE: ANOTHER 51mm of rain has fallen at Bellingen's Crystal Creek.

Since 2pm today, a total of 101mm of rain has drenched the area according to the weather bureau.

Water levels in Never Never Creek were seen to be rapidly rising.

The next warning is due to be issued at 7.50pm.

ORIGINAL: A SEVERE storm warning has been issued for Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga, Sawtell Bellingen, Dorrigo and Glenreagh.

After a day of near constant rain for the Coffs Coast, the Bureau of Meteorology warned thunderstorms are likely to produce more heavy rainfall which could lead to flash flooding.

STORM WARNING: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Coffs Coast. BoM

Crystal Creek at Bellingen received 50mm of rain between 2-3pm today.

Since 9am today, Industrial Dr received the most rainfall around Coffs Harbour.

HEAVY RAIN: Some areas in Coffs Harbour received more than 80mm of rain today. BoM

SES advises that people should: