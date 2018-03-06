Menu
HEAVY FALLS: Heavy rain drenched Coffs Harbour today.
Creek level rapidly rises as Coffs Coast gets drenched

Keagan Elder
by
6th Mar 2018 2:55 PM

UPDATE: ANOTHER 51mm of rain has fallen at Bellingen's Crystal Creek.

Since 2pm today, a total of 101mm of rain has drenched the area according to the weather bureau.

Water levels in Never Never Creek were seen to be rapidly rising.

The next warning is due to be issued at 7.50pm. 

ORIGINAL: A SEVERE storm warning has been issued for Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga, Sawtell Bellingen, Dorrigo and Glenreagh.

After a day of near constant rain for the Coffs Coast, the Bureau of Meteorology warned thunderstorms are likely to produce more heavy rainfall which could lead to flash flooding.

 

STORM WARNING: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Coffs Coast.
Crystal Creek at Bellingen received 50mm of rain between 2-3pm today.

Since 9am today, Industrial Dr received the most rainfall around Coffs Harbour.

 

HEAVY RAIN: Some areas in Coffs Harbour received more than 80mm of rain today.
SES advises that people should:

  • Keep clear of creeks and storm drains. Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.
  • If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.
  • Unplug computers and appliances.
  • Avoid using the phone during the storm. Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
  • For emergency help in floods and storms, phone the SES on 132 500.
