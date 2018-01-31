Menu
Coffs Coast turtle nest high and dry despite hazardous surf

Keagan Elder
by

THE green turtle nest on Boambee Beach remains high and dry despite looming high tides and hazardous surf warnings.

National Parks and Wildlife Service Coffs Coast manager Glenn Storrie said the nest site remained above the tide line.

This morning's high tide reach 1.99m but tomorrow's high is expected to reach 2.02m at 9.35am.

Mr Storrie said there had been strong interest in the nest and everyone appeared to be respecting it.

NPWS staff were at the site monitoring it and logging data.

Mr Storrie said a number of volunteers had also been helping monitor the site.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a hazardous surf warning from Byron Bay to Batemans Bay.

Topics:  boambee beach coffs coast high tides national parks and wildlife service turtle nests

