Coffs Coast truckies roll out lifesaving support

ON THE LONG DRIVE: Dean Mavin, Steve Pinkstone, Alan Pazio and Wayne Ryder at the Coffs Coast Transport Industry Golf Cup at Bonville Golf Resort today.

HIGHLY skilled at keeping Australia moving, local truck drivers by their own admission often don’t have the time to be scratch handicap golfers.

But even if most weren’t carding eagles today, the important thing was that the Coffs Coast Transport Industry was rallying behind the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter at the second annual charity golf day at Bonville Golf Resort.

In a show of support, local transport company Lindsay Transport has taken things to a new level by way of a special helicopter mural displayed on the side of one of their newest b-double trailers.

“We were elated when we got the call that Lindsay Transport had recently unveiled the stunning, supersized artwork of the Rescue Helicopter which looks simply amazing,” helicopter spokesperson Zeke Huish said.

“Lindsay Transport has certainly been generous in its support of our service and we can’t thank their team and other transport groups enough.”