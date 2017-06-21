Coffs Coast tourism records solid growth

THE latest National Visitor Survey data released today shows strong growth in our local tourism industry.

Following the International Visitor Survey figures released two weeks ago, the National Visitor Survey shows where domestic tourists are visiting within Australia's national borders.

Australian visitors to the Cowper region have grown 16% over the last three years, numbering more almost 5.1 million in the past 12-months.

In welcome news to the local tourism industry and local economy, these visitors are staying longer and spending more.

Domestic visitors have spent almost $2.9 billion this last year, which is 19% more than three years ago.

These tourists stayed more than 20 million nights in total, for an average of four nights each, which is an increase of 14% in three years.

"These figures demonstrate that our local tourism industry is healthy and this is great news for the local economy. Growth in tourism means local jobs for local people," Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker said.

"Domestic visitors to our region spend money on goods and services which boosts local business, creates jobs and grows our economy.

"The almost 3,500 local tourism jobs will be the direct beneficiaries of this growth but with increased demand, these businesses will need to expand to keep up and that's where we see more jobs.

"Tourism remains a pillar of our economy and the Coalition Government will continue to invest in growing our vibrant tourism sector."

Click here for the Tourism Research Australia's National Visitor Survey.