Coffs Coast to yield a bumper blueberry crop

PRIME growing conditions on the Coffs Coast are set to deliver one of the best blueberry seasons on record.

An abundance of Coffs Coast-grown produce is set to hit supermarket shelves in coming weeks, the industry reports.

Local farmers are counting on solid returns from bumper crops after last year's severe frosts reportedly wiped out much of Australia's 2018 season crop.

Berries Australia executive director Rachel Mackenzie at a blueberry farm in Bucca.

Berries Australia Executive Director Rachel Mackenzie said the abundance of quality fruit is due to excellent weather conditions in Australian growing regions.

"Warm, dry sunny days and cool nights for our growers mean the consumer will be spoilt for choice in relation to finding great value blueberries over the next few weeks," Rachel said.

"This year's crop conditions have been more than ideal in growing the freshest and highest quality blueberries just in time for the warmer weather to hit."

This record crop is set to total approximately 4.8 million punnets of Australian blueberries, weighing over 600 tonnes or the equivalent of over 11 Harbour bridges, Rachel said.

"We are very lucky here in Australia to have an excellent climate to grow all types of berries," she said.

Blueberry farmers are reporting bumper crops.

"When the weather is kind to us like it has been this growing season, it is the perfect time of year for Australian blueberries to flourish to their full potential.

"This really makes for the freshest and most delicious blueberries for shoppers!"

Blueberries not only remain one of the most antioxidant-rich fruits in the world, but breaking research has revealed new benefits to add to the fruit's growing nutritional accolades.

The Coffs Coast remains the prime growing region for blueberries in NSW.

Recent studies suggest that one serving of fresh blueberries every day may help contribute to normal blood pressure levels and help improve memory recall in children.

If you're a blueberry lover, there is no better time than now to head into your local supermarket to stock up on great value fruit, with an influx of blueberries from local Aussie growers hitting shelves from today.