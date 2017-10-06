30°
Coffs Coast to spell out opposition to coal mine

THE Coffs Coast Climate Action Group will stage a protest against the Adani Coal Mine development on Saturday, spelling out local opposition to the controversial billion dollar Queensland mine.

Hundreds of people will gather on Park Beach, dressed in red and black to form a giant human sign spelling out the words "Stop Adani".

"We're gathering on Park Beach at 1pm on Saturday to form a giant human sign, one of dozens at iconic location around the country," Coffs Coast Climate Action Group spokesperson, Marnie Cotton said

"This is a family-friendly action and we invite everyone to come and spell it out for our politicians.

"We don't want $1 billion of public money spent on Adani's dirty mine which will fuel global warming impacts.

"These impacts affect us here on the Coffs Coast, through more intense droughts, bushfires, storms and sea level rise. We want investment in clean energy and a brighter future."

Adani is the Indian company that plans to build Australia's biggest ever coal mine in Queenland's Galilee Basin.

Adani pledges to start works on October, 30 major environmental organisations and over 160 local Stop Adani groups are bringing Australians together in an unprecedented movement to oppose it.

