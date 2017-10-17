Coffs Coast summer holidays getting better and better

DEVELOPMENT: Discovery Parks Emerald Beach will open new accommodation in time for summer.

HOLIDAY accommodation on the Coffs Coast continues to improve with summer just around the corner.

Discovery Parks Emerald Beach has announced the development of four brand new luxury two-bedroom cabins with each to accommodate up to six people.

Park manager Lisa Smith said each will include a top of the range breakfast bar, dishwasher, washing machine and dryer.

"On top of this, it will also feature an oversized deck to sit back and enjoy the private bush setting of the park,” Lisa said.

"Our park is located in one of the most desirable places in the country and with this new development, we hope it will give families another reason to visit Emerald Beach this summer.”

This development is part of Discovery Parks' $14 million investment across six properties in the lead up to Christmas.

Discovery Parks Emerald Beach will continue to operate as usual with the new development to be launched in time for summer.